FTB: Two more weeks of waiting

Good morning Toronto Maple Leafs fans!

It’s October 3rd, and we are still 10 days away from the regular season. Ten long, long, days. There are still three more exhibition games, and the teams are looking more and more NHL-like.

Tonight it’s in Montreal against the Canadiens, then a home and home with the Red Wings to close things out.

So, how was this weekend in Leafs-land?

Fine. They beat the Senators in Belleville, and we found out Matt Murray is training like a horse.

Interesting approach by Curtis Sanford vs Steve Briere. Murray wore goggles in training camp designed with blinders to reduce peripheral vision as a puck-tracking technique. Basically forces them to use the middle of their eyes and the strongest part of their eyes. pic.twitter.com/TbWvJbysDO — Jen (@tavmarnythews) October 2, 2022

Injury update? Calle Jarnkrok missed practice yesterday because he wasn’t feeling well. If that's all we have, that’s pretty good.

Where will Sandin play? Either side is fine.

The Seattle Kraken revealed their mascot and it’s a troll doll?

Winnipeg unveiled a statue to Dale Hawerchuk, an original Jet great.

Related Hawerchuk honored by Jets with bronze statue in True North Square

There was a large group of players on waivers. Do you see anyone the Leafs should pick up?

Malcolm Subban (BUF)

William Lagesson (CAR)

Oscar Dansk (CGY)

Greg McKegg (EDM)

Dillon Heatherington (OTT)

Drake Caggiula (PIT)

Alex Nylander (PIT)

Dustin Tokarski (PIT)

Kole Lind (SEA)

Zach Fucale (WSH)

Wouldn’t it be nice to bring back our old fried Greg McKegg?

Game time is at seven, there’s a prospect report coming out, so enjoy your day and we’ll see you for game time.