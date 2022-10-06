Thursday FTB: Nick’s brother Jason Robertson signs semi-bridge deal with Dallas Stars

Nick’s brother Jason Robertson signed a four year contract with the Dallas Stars at an AAV of $7.75 million. The 23-year-old left winger who scored 41 goals last season is now signed to a term that is just one year short of becoming an unrestricted free agent. Robertson is now the third highest paid forward on the Stars behind Tyler Seguin and Jamie Benn who each make over nine million.

Hockey Canada has been playing stupid games during their parliamentary committee hearings and now they’re winning stupid prizes as their major corporate sponsors are permanently leaving them. Their dumbfounding actions during these investigations bring a new definition to toxic hockey culture.

New: A group of Hockey Canada’s corporate partners are discussing permanently ending their business relationships with HC, using “reputational damage” clauses in their contracts to justify the moves, four people familiar with the matter told me. https://t.co/P2Tq9fOlDH — Rick Westhead (@rwesthead) October 5, 2022

I’ll repeat, “the time for change is long overdue.”

NEW: Scotiabank will pause support for men’s Hockey throughout the 2022-23 season, including upcoming World Juniors.



Says in statement:



“The time for change is long overdue” pic.twitter.com/gXOXloz3kb — Katie Strang (@KatieJStrang) October 6, 2022

It’s clear hockey in Canada needs stricter safety measures in order to not allow abuse to fester. Team cultures of hazing need to go. Abusive coaches need to go. Hush hush managers and executives need to go. The focus should not be on the victims who settle suits, but on the origins of the actions themselves. And above all, transparency.

I support @ShelKenn. The executives and board members at Hockey Canada need to step down. No one is bigger than the game. Do what’s right for the future of hockey and for our children that love it. We need leadership now. For the good of the game,



PLEASE STEP ASIDE https://t.co/4VHLtrqo7P — Corey Hirsch (@CoreyHirsch) October 5, 2022

Frank Seravalli predicts every forward in the NHL will score 40 goals and many other bold predictions. I kid, this article is pretty fun.

32 Bold Predictions: Enjoy my annual attempt to embarrass myself even further. I apologize on behalf of myself in advance.@DailyFaceoffhttps://t.co/7zhJHla4P8 — Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) October 5, 2022

And finally, the Leafs. It seems John Tavares and Pierre Engvall won’t be eligible for LTIR after all (though the Leafs still assert Engvall is injured). This positive trend in health has the consequence of making the first day salary cap decision much harder to make. A 20 player roster is possible with any combination of the bottom six forwards and the six defenders we know are healthy, but as soon as timothy Liljegren gets back, the Leafs will be in a bind. And teams will know it.

Fixing this. As far Tavares goes, Sheldon Keefe has not completely ruled out the captain for the season opener on Oct. 12. Although the initial timeline has had him out past that date, he is making progress in his recovery. — David Alter (@dalter) October 5, 2022

Also when it comes to the lines, Nylander isn’t going to play centre, but his current third line gives Malgin and Robertson the best opportunities to shine and win jobs. I’m still very on the fence over whether they’re making the team, because someone in that top 12 needs to go when Simmonds makes the team.