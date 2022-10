Your job was to rate the Atlantic Division and you did it. There were 881 responses, and the total votes (weighted by placing in each individual vote) are:

Rating the Atlantic Votes Teams Votes Teams Votes Toronto Maple Leafs 1607 Tampa Bay Lightning 2232 Florida Panthers 2676 Boston Bruins 3841 Ottawa Senators 4547 Detroit Red Wings 5278 Buffalo Sabres 5526 Montréal Canadiens 6344

And these are the charts Google Forms produces of each vote: