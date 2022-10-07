Friday FTB: the lights will always be on

The Canadian Sports Hall of Fame could have spread their superstar talent across multiple tables to have a more balanced attack, but instead they said screw it and made the most super of super lines.

Fun to catch up with hockey greats Danielle Goyette, Geraldine Heaney & @AngelaJames8 at the @orderofsport @sportshall ceremony for @wick_22 induction tonight. pic.twitter.com/ezFZIadjzX — Karin Lofstrom (@klsport) October 7, 2022

Also last night the Canadian Hall of Fame honoured Wick with the distinction of Order of Sport.

Proud to honour @wick_22 to Canada’s Hall of Fame- Order of Sport. Congrats to a Canadian role model, sports hero, medical inspiration and a friend. Thank you for honouring her and letting us be a part of it! pic.twitter.com/a0WAmFMSGW — Anju Anand (@thelungdr) October 7, 2022

And if getting that honour wasn’t enough good done in the day, Wick hammered home the final nail in the coffin of Hockey Canada with this quote to the media. “I spent 23 of my life around Hockey Canada. It’s been beyond disappointing, and I would say disgraceful, what I’ve seen. It’s kind of taken a while to process.” Wickenheiser then smiled and said, “regardless of what goes on in the board rooms, the lights will always be on!”

Hockey legend Hayley Wickenheiser tonight calls Hockey Canada "disgraceful", and calls for a fresh start within the organization. Says sponsors pulling out is "a strong message. It's going to result in change, and that's what we need". pic.twitter.com/rBKC7WYnMx — Sarah Sears (@iamSas) October 6, 2022

Oh, Captain, my Captain. Damn right. That last line is a shot at Hockey Canada’s line (via Andrea Skinner) that they keep the lights on, so let them do whatever they want. Nah, it doesn’t work that way.

With all these sponsors leaving I had to go make sure my arenas lights were still on. Whew. @HockeyCanada can you send Skinner and the board my eternal thank you for coming here and personally making sure they're still on? pic.twitter.com/Yk5K51YifQ — Adam (@ElSeldo) October 6, 2022

Wickenheiser’s comments came minutes before this report from Isabelle Ethier at TVA, translated into saying Scott Smith’s resignation is imminent.

Selon ce que j’entends, la démission de Scott Smith est imminente #hockeycanada @TVASports @BPMSportsRadio — Isabelle Ethier (@isabelleethier) October 6, 2022

Gary Bettman weighed in earlier in the day, dumbfounded at the dumbfoundary, which is saying a lot coming from the protector of the NHL’s owners.

Gary Bettman did a small scrum interview before Kraft Hockeyville game and was asked about Hockey Canada's recent response to its problems: “I think the response from Hockey Canada certainly needs work. I’m not sure I fully understand why they’re responding the way they are.” — Stu Cowan (@StuCowan1) October 6, 2022

As for the NHL’s own investigation into allegations, Bettman said…”I’m told we are much closer to the end of the investigation than the beginning, but it has taken time. Obviously, these allegations are horrific. These allegations have to be addressed.” — Ken Warren (@Citizenkwarren) October 6, 2022

Here’s a preview for what the next round of hearings might be on. There’s a lot to cover here.

Hearing from several MPs that parliamentary staff have been examining Hockey Canada's financial statements, and that the flow of money within the organization and its foundation, as well as HC's investment decisions, may soon come under scrutiny. — Rick Westhead (@rwesthead) October 6, 2022

The Leafs are almost certainly going to do something clever with the cap and LTIR. Whether that’s sneaking together prorated LTIR or banging at Pierre Engvall’s knees until he’s actually injured for a month. I’ve been watching the phrasing coming out about the injuries closely. Every day seems to be a different story. We’ll see what tomorrow brings.

Keefe had no update on John Tavares or Timothy Liljegren other than to say that they expect them to return to the ice tomorrow (likely in the same conditioning pad away from the main groups). — David Alter (@dalter) October 6, 2022

In better health news, Rodion Amirov is working with the Leafs strength and conditioning staff (I believe this is Artie Hairston in the picture, but I can’t confirm).

Maple Leafs prospect Rodion Amirov looks to have arrived in Toronto and is working out with the Leafs staff. He’s looking happy and healthy, which is terrific to see. ( : Amirov’s Instagram) pic.twitter.com/Fq6Jcraczk — Joshua Kloke (@joshuakloke) October 6, 2022

And finally, CCM is partnering with the PWHPA as a sponsor and equipment supplier. This is a huge boost to the organization as (we all know) equipment is a significant expense for players.