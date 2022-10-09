Official: Maple Leafs sign Zach Aston-Reese

The Maple Leafs are in the process of signing Zach Aston-Reese to an NHL contract.

Actual AAV will come in at $840k for Zach Aston-Reese. https://t.co/RmdJSyGF7w — Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) October 9, 2022

This contract could well be made to just fit in the available cap space, if not now, once the team is fully healthy, and that would explain the odd AAV and the timing.

Aston-Reese has been on a PTO with the Leafs and played in three preseason games, largely in a depth role, often paired with new Maple Leaf Nicolas Aubé-Kubel and last year’s surprise find, David Kämpf. It is expected that that line may stay intact as the season progresses.

Aston-Reese is 28, an NCAA graduate from Northeastern, and has played most of his NHL career in Pittsburgh. The Penguins traded him to Anaheim last year at the deadline to get Rickard Rakell.

Welcome to the team, it’s nice to have a Zach back.

Official and the AAV is $840,630.