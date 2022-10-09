Maple Leafs waive four players

The #leafs have placed Kyle Clifford, Adam Gaudette, Victor Mete and Wayne Simmonds on waivers.— Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) October 9, 2022
The three forwards waived are:
- Kyle Clifford — expected to be cut
- Wayne Simmonds — traded or waived
- Adam Gaudette — somewhat surprising, but likely edged out by several younger players
Victor Mete hitting the wire now is the second-least-risky time to waive him after next week sometime. There’s a lot of players out there today as well, and while the Leafs would like him to clear, he had a good training camp.
But maybe the grabby hands team is done for now?
Arizona claims Juuso Valimaki off waivers from Calgary.— Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) October 9, 2022
Note: some of the players waived today by other teams are part of LTIR moves and will be recalled.
Here is today's full NHL waiver list. Too many names to type on (Canadian) Thanksgiving Sunday. pic.twitter.com/DeLBbfFlyL— Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) October 9, 2022
The full roster at the moment, minus all the players we are sure are too injured to play and have been waived is:
- Matt Murray
- Mark Giordano
- Jake Muzzin
- TJ Brodie
- John Tavares
- Calle Järnkrok
- Justin Holl
- Morgan Rielly
- Alexander Kerfoot
- William Nylander
- Nicolas Aubé-Kubel
- Michael Bunting
- Pierre Engvall
- Mitchell Marner
- Ilya Samsonov
- Denis Malgin
- Auston Matthews
- David Kämpf
- Rasmus Sandin
- Pontus Holmberg
- Nicholas Robertson
- William Villeneuve
- Filip Král
Not included is Zach Aston-Reese, who is still on a PTO. The last four names on the list are waivers exempt.
