Maple Leafs waive four players

Wayne Simmonds did not get traded, and he is one of the four.

By KatyaKnappe
Toronto Maple Leafs v Montreal Canadiens Photo by Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images

The three forwards waived are:

  • Kyle Clifford — expected to be cut
  • Wayne Simmonds — traded or waived
  • Adam Gaudette — somewhat surprising, but likely edged out by several younger players

Victor Mete hitting the wire now is the second-least-risky time to waive him after next week sometime. There’s a lot of players out there today as well, and while the Leafs would like him to clear, he had a good training camp.

But maybe the grabby hands team is done for now?

Note: some of the players waived today by other teams are part of LTIR moves and will be recalled.

The full roster at the moment, minus all the players we are sure are too injured to play and have been waived is:

  • Matt Murray
  • Mark Giordano
  • Jake Muzzin
  • TJ Brodie
  • John Tavares
  • Calle Järnkrok
  • Justin Holl
  • Morgan Rielly
  • Alexander Kerfoot
  • William Nylander
  • Nicolas Aubé-Kubel
  • Michael Bunting
  • Pierre Engvall
  • Mitchell Marner
  • Ilya Samsonov
  • Denis Malgin
  • Auston Matthews
  • David Kämpf
  • Rasmus Sandin
  • Pontus Holmberg
  • Nicholas Robertson
  • William Villeneuve
  • Filip Král

Not included is Zach Aston-Reese, who is still on a PTO. The last four names on the list are waivers exempt.

