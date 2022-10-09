Maple Leafs waive four players

The #leafs have placed Kyle Clifford, Adam Gaudette, Victor Mete and Wayne Simmonds on waivers. — Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) October 9, 2022

The three forwards waived are:

Kyle Clifford — expected to be cut

Wayne Simmonds — traded or waived

Adam Gaudette — somewhat surprising, but likely edged out by several younger players

Victor Mete hitting the wire now is the second-least-risky time to waive him after next week sometime. There’s a lot of players out there today as well, and while the Leafs would like him to clear, he had a good training camp.

But maybe the grabby hands team is done for now?

Arizona claims Juuso Valimaki off waivers from Calgary. — Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) October 9, 2022

Note: some of the players waived today by other teams are part of LTIR moves and will be recalled.

Here is today's full NHL waiver list. Too many names to type on (Canadian) Thanksgiving Sunday. pic.twitter.com/DeLBbfFlyL — Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) October 9, 2022

The full roster at the moment, minus all the players we are sure are too injured to play and have been waived is:

Matt Murray

Mark Giordano

Jake Muzzin

TJ Brodie

John Tavares

Calle Järnkrok

Justin Holl

Morgan Rielly

Alexander Kerfoot

William Nylander

Nicolas Aubé-Kubel

Michael Bunting

Pierre Engvall

Mitchell Marner

Ilya Samsonov

Denis Malgin

Auston Matthews

David Kämpf

Rasmus Sandin

Pontus Holmberg

Nicholas Robertson

William Villeneuve

Filip Král

Not included is Zach Aston-Reese, who is still on a PTO. The last four names on the list are waivers exempt.