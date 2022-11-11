Friday FTB: Börje Salming is in town

Leafs legend Börje Salming arrived in Toronto yesterday and will hopefully be honoured during both Hockey Hall of Fame games this weekend. While he cannot speak and is resigned to his wheelchair, Salming has a big family around him and what I know will be a roaring Leafs nation sending forward their love.

Still the coolest MFer in town.

the salming family in toronto today pic.twitter.com/Anbtmt1z09 — claire (@willyscarl) November 11, 2022

This is our first picture of Rodion since he was in Toronto. His fight has not been easy and all we can say at this moment is we hope he can pull through and beat this thing. We are all behind you, Rodion. You got this.

He was visited by representatives of Salavat Yulaev: General Director Rinat Bashirov, Executive Director Alexander Kurnosov, Sports Director Vasili Chizhov, as well as agents Milstein and Stanislav Romanov. They all expressed support for the 21-year-old hockey player. pic.twitter.com/FqLykCSBpV — Hockey News Hub (@HockeyNewsHub) November 10, 2022

“European-based IIHF members have made it abundantly clear to all parties involved that they do not want to see any Russian-born players participating in the tournament since Russia unprovokingly invaded Ukraine last spring. There was an idea broached about having Russian-born players skate on a team under a banner that isn’t the Russian flag, but that did not fly.”

Quick story ahead of Monday’s meeting on 2024 World Cup of Hockey:https://t.co/NwhrRzX5mn — Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) November 11, 2022

It’s official, the now-retired PK Subban is joining ESPN as an analyst. He’s the first former player that’s actually been qualified to be on TV since Mike Johnson, in my opinion.