 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Friday FTB: Börje Salming is in town

The Leafs legend will be honoured during the HHOF games

By HardevLad
/ new
Borje Salming Legends Row
Toronto, Canada - September 12 - Former Toronto Maple Leaf Borje Salming holds his grandson Mandel Salming up to his likeness at the unveiling ceremony for the newest Legends Row statues in Maple Leaf Square on September 12, 2015. Former Leafs Mats Sundin and Borje Salming were immortalized in statues.
Cole Burston/Toronto Star via Getty Images

Leafs legend Börje Salming arrived in Toronto yesterday and will hopefully be honoured during both Hockey Hall of Fame games this weekend. While he cannot speak and is resigned to his wheelchair, Salming has a big family around him and what I know will be a roaring Leafs nation sending forward their love.

Still the coolest MFer in town.

This is our first picture of Rodion since he was in Toronto. His fight has not been easy and all we can say at this moment is we hope he can pull through and beat this thing. We are all behind you, Rodion. You got this.

Maple Leafs great Mats Sundin has faith the team will find its way | from: Sportsnet

Jarnkrok is back, praise for the Leafs’ PP unit, Pens D is broken: Leafs Practice Notes | from: TLN

Sheldon Keefe: “If Denis Malgin keeps playing the way that he has, he is probably going to elevate in the lineup” | from: MLHS

“European-based IIHF members have made it abundantly clear to all parties involved that they do not want to see any Russian-born players participating in the tournament since Russia unprovokingly invaded Ukraine last spring. There was an idea broached about having Russian-born players skate on a team under a banner that isn’t the Russian flag, but that did not fly.”

It’s official, the now-retired PK Subban is joining ESPN as an analyst. He’s the first former player that’s actually been qualified to be on TV since Mike Johnson, in my opinion.

More From Pension Plan Puppets

Loading comments...