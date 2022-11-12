 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

GDT: Leafs Face Canucks on the Second Night of a Back to Back

The Leafs got a SEGABABA win last weekend. Can they get another tonight?

By Catch-67
NHL: Vancouver Canucks at Toronto Maple Leafs Nick Turchiaro-USA TODAY Sports

Vancouver Canucks @ Toronto Maple Leafs

7:00 p.m. ET at Scotiabank Arena

Watch on: CBC, SNO, SNW, SNP

Opponent’s Site: Nucks Misconduct

After the Hall of Fame Game last night, the Leafs are celebrating their annual MLSE Foundation Change the Game night tonight. Change the Game is a research project about access, equity, and engagement in youth sports across Ontario.

For more information about the Change the Game project, check out their page on the MLSE Foundation website here:

The lineup should be the same as last night, including Källgren in net, but Keefe said that there’s a game-time decision on defence, meaning we could see Benn get some action.

Let’s hope the Leafs can put up a strong effort and take a couple points out of this weekend!

