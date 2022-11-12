GDT: Leafs Face Canucks on the Second Night of a Back to Back

7:00 p.m. ET at Scotiabank Arena

Watch on: CBC, SNO, SNW, SNP

After the Hall of Fame Game last night, the Leafs are celebrating their annual MLSE Foundation Change the Game night tonight. Change the Game is a research project about access, equity, and engagement in youth sports across Ontario.

Reppin' in support of @MLSEFoundation ahead of our annual Change the Game night

For more information about the Change the Game project, check out their page on the MLSE Foundation website here:

The lineup should be the same as last night, including Källgren in net, but Keefe said that there’s a game-time decision on defence, meaning we could see Benn get some action.

Sheldon Keefe says the Leafs have a game-time decision on defence



So, Jordie Benn on standby if needed



Sheldon Keefe says the Leafs have a game-time decision on defence

So, Jordie Benn on standby if needed

The plan is to dress the same players as last night

Let’s hope the Leafs can put up a strong effort and take a couple points out of this weekend!