GDT: Leafs Face Canucks on the Second Night of a Back to Back

Vancouver Canucks @ Toronto Maple Leafs
7:00 p.m. ET at Scotiabank Arena
Watch on: CBC, SNO, SNW, SNP
Opponent’s Site: Nucks Misconduct
After the Hall of Fame Game last night, the Leafs are celebrating their annual MLSE Foundation Change the Game night tonight. Change the Game is a research project about access, equity, and engagement in youth sports across Ontario.
Reppin’ in support of @MLSEFoundation ahead of our annual Change the Game night pic.twitter.com/R86j72OeBP— Toronto Maple Leafs (@MapleLeafs) November 12, 2022
For more information about the Change the Game project, check out their page on the MLSE Foundation website here:
The lineup should be the same as last night, including Källgren in net, but Keefe said that there’s a game-time decision on defence, meaning we could see Benn get some action.
Sheldon Keefe says the Leafs have a game-time decision on defence— Mark Masters (@markhmasters) November 12, 2022
So, Jordie Benn on standby if needed
The plan is to dress the same players as last night @TSN_Edge
Let’s hope the Leafs can put up a strong effort and take a couple points out of this weekend!
