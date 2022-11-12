 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Maple Leafs honour Börje Salming

The man who changed the NHL forever comes home to Toronto.

KatyaKnappe
Toronto Maple Leafs play the Pittsburgh Penguins in the Hockey Hall of Fame Game Steve Russell/Toronto Star via Getty Images

As the Maple Leafs took to the ice to play the Vancouver Canucks on HNIC, they honoured visiting Börje Salming with a video and with this starting lineup:

Some of Salming’s family was on hand to feel the love and respect we all have for him, and what he means to the game.

To see those five Swedes on the ice, and know they are there because of what he gave to us, to the game, to Toronto. It’s beautiful.

Oliver Ekman-Larsson and William Nylander took the ceremonial puck drop and showed their love to the man who paved the way for them.

I know it’s hard to see a man who was so powerful, who only a few months ago looked like he could lace them up and go, now resisting the grip of ALS. But it’s also an honour for us as fans to tell him to his face what he means, and for him to show us what courage is.

The video:

And the video in the arena:

