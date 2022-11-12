Maple Leafs honour Börje Salming

As the Maple Leafs took to the ice to play the Vancouver Canucks on HNIC, they honoured visiting Börje Salming with a video and with this starting lineup:

Leafs with an all- starting lineup



Nylander - Engvall - Järnkrok

Sandin - Liljegren

Källgren



Börje Salming being honoured in pre-game ceremony pic.twitter.com/octkiMBiIL — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) November 13, 2022

Some of Salming’s family was on hand to feel the love and respect we all have for him, and what he means to the game.

To see those five Swedes on the ice, and know they are there because of what he gave to us, to the game, to Toronto. It’s beautiful.

Oliver Ekman-Larsson and William Nylander took the ceremonial puck drop and showed their love to the man who paved the way for them.

I know it’s hard to see a man who was so powerful, who only a few months ago looked like he could lace them up and go, now resisting the grip of ALS. But it’s also an honour for us as fans to tell him to his face what he means, and for him to show us what courage is.

we love you Borje pic.twitter.com/2fFGHpEzAq — Omar (@TicTacTOmar) November 13, 2022

The video:

And the video in the arena: