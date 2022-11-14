Maple Leafs Injury Report

The Maple Leafs have made several announcements today about various injured players:

Jake Muzzin is out until at least February after seeing several specialists.

Kyle Dubas on Jake Muzzin: "We have to do what’s right for his long-term health. He’s a father of two young children and a husband. We have to make sure that we’re doing right by him. As important as he is to us as a player, his health is paramount." — Jonas Siegel (@jonassiegel) November 14, 2022

The Leafs described his injury as a “cervical spine injury” but did not specify further. The cervical spine is that area of the spine in the neck and consists of the top seven vertebrae and discs.

Muzzin will remain on LTIR

TJ Brodie is on IR:

Kyle Dubas on T.J. Brodie: "He'll be out a minimum of about two weeks is what we expect."@TSN_Edge — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) November 14, 2022

The injury is said to be similar to the oblique muscle injury John Tavares suffered in training camp. The oblique is an abdominal muscle.

The Leafs seem about to get a goalie back from an unexpected source:

Leafs GM Kyle Dubas says Joseph Woll is set to join the Marlies for practice tomorrow. Explained that after a shoulder injury, Woll had an ankle injury that prolonged his absence. — David Alter (@dalter) November 14, 2022

Matt Murray will, as was said several days ago, start on Tuesday.

At the moment, the Maple Leafs roster is 29 names long with six players on IR or LTIR. Someone will have to come off the roster tomorrow when Matt Murray is activated both for roster and cap space reasons.

As of now, there is no more word on Ilya Samsonov other than he is progressing quickly. Kyle Clifford is still on IR, but seems to be ready to play, possibly tomorrow.

Roster moves for Tuesday’s game can be made at 5 pm tomorrow.