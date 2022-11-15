GDT: Matt Murray restarts with Leafs against his old team

Toronto Maple Leafs @ Pittsburgh Penguins

07:00 PM at PPG Paints Arena

Watch on: TVAS, ATTSN-PT, TSN4

Opponent’s Site: PensBurgh

Matt Murray faces both his old team and I guess his new team again as he makes his return from injury for the Leafs against the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Murray’s return comes at a relatively good time as Ilya Samsonov is out with an injury and Erik Källgren could use a break.

Also, it’s going to be a busy rest of the month for the Leafs as they don’t get two days off until Dec 3rd.

Former Leafs:

Kasperi Kapanen - is on the Pens fourth line?

Filip Hallander - is back in the minors

Alex Nylander - spent his entire injured year with Willy in Toronto he was basically on the team but is now in the minors and leading the WBS Penguins in goals and points

Jamie Devane - is on the B-Pens roster on an AHL deal

Matthews-Nylander again, Holmberg at 4C (Kämpf has always centred the third line regardless of how it’s listed)