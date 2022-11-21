 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

GDT: John Tavares plays 300th game with Maple Leafs

Johnny’s always Johnny

By HardevLad
Buffalo Sabres v Toronto Maple Leafs
TORONTO, ON - NOVEMBER 19: John Tavares #91 of the Toronto Maple Leafs warms up before facing the Buffalo Sabres at the Scotiabank Arena on November 19, 2022 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.
Welcome to another Maple Leafs game day! Tonight the Leafs will play the New York Islanders. Specifically, it’ll be the two sides ninth time playing each other with John Tavares on the good side.

Puck drop is at 7:30pm at SBA and the game is on Sportsnet channels.

We can probably stop calling it a return to the Islanders for JT after nine times, but we can definitely say it’s Tavares’ 300th game a Maple Leafs, who also celebrated his 400th career goal last week. In those 299 games, JT has 129 goals and 297 points for the Leafs, approximately a point per game. Johnny’s always Johnny.

Former Leafs:

Matt Martin is on the fourth line tonight
Richard Panik is in the AHL
Nikita Soshnikov is also in the AHL after signing a deal this fall

