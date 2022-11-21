GDT: John Tavares plays 300th game with Maple Leafs

Welcome to another Maple Leafs game day! Tonight the Leafs will play the New York Islanders. Specifically, it’ll be the two sides ninth time playing each other with John Tavares on the good side.

Puck drop is at 7:30pm at SBA and the game is on Sportsnet channels.

We can probably stop calling it a return to the Islanders for JT after nine times, but we can definitely say it’s Tavares’ 300th game a Maple Leafs, who also celebrated his 400th career goal last week. In those 299 games, JT has 129 goals and 297 points for the Leafs, approximately a point per game. Johnny’s always Johnny.

Mathew Barzal on John Tavares: "One of the most focused guys I’ve ever seen ... He definitely is a poster boy for recovery & working hard ... He's always authentic. You get Johnny at all times. Johnny's always Johnny" — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) November 21, 2022

Former Leafs:

Matt Martin is on the fourth line tonight

Richard Panik is in the AHL

Nikita Soshnikov is also in the AHL after signing a deal this fall