Morgan Rielly on LTIR

Callups can’t fill this void.

By KatyaKnappe
Colorado Avalanche v Toronto Maple Leafs Photo by Kevin Sousa/NHLI via Getty Images

The injury stems from an accidental collision with Kyle Palmieri in the Leafs vs Islanders game on Monday night.

Rielly actually played one shift after, and then left in what seemed like concussion protocol at the time.

In related news:

The defence corps now needs Justin Holl, Timothy Liljegren and Mark Giordano to fake a top four. Rasmus Sandin needs to be his very best self, which he hasn’t been, and this is the best opportunity Victor Mete will ever get at a real NHL career.

The road trip begins tomorrow in New Jersey (no pressure) and continues in Minnesota and Pittsburgh before ending in Detroit next Monday.

When we have more details on Rielly we’ll pass them on, but LTIR means at least 24 days, so he’s out until mid-December at least.

Rumblings are like an MRI, but subtly different.

