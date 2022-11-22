Morgan Rielly on LTIR

The @MapleLeafs have recalled D Mac Hollowell and D Victor Mete from the @TorontoMarlies.



D Morgan Rielly has been placed on long-term injured reserve (knee injury). — Leafs PR (@LeafsPR) November 22, 2022

The injury stems from an accidental collision with Kyle Palmieri in the Leafs vs Islanders game on Monday night.

Rielly and Palmieri collide



both look okay pic.twitter.com/YhcGi0x23V — Omar (@TicTacTOmar) November 22, 2022

Rielly actually played one shift after, and then left in what seemed like concussion protocol at the time.

In related news:

TJ Brodie not expected to come on the road trip, but he is back on the ice today @TSN_Edge pic.twitter.com/qY7zaLbH0o — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) November 22, 2022

The defence corps now needs Justin Holl, Timothy Liljegren and Mark Giordano to fake a top four. Rasmus Sandin needs to be his very best self, which he hasn’t been, and this is the best opportunity Victor Mete will ever get at a real NHL career.

The road trip begins tomorrow in New Jersey (no pressure) and continues in Minnesota and Pittsburgh before ending in Detroit next Monday.

When we have more details on Rielly we’ll pass them on, but LTIR means at least 24 days, so he’s out until mid-December at least.

Rumblings of a grade 1 or 2 MCL injury for Rielly which would align with LTIR and a 4-6 week recovery. https://t.co/ztiwP7wkxq — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) November 22, 2022

Rumblings are like an MRI, but subtly different.