Mitch Marner hits 14, New Jersey doesn’t

The Toronto Maple Leafs got out to a two-goal lead in the first period and held on for a 2-1 victory on the road against the New Jersey Devils. The Devils lost three goal reviews in the game, making their fans irate, but could only get one real goal to count as they lost their winning streak at 13 games, tying a franchise record but not breaking it.

John Tavares scored, assisted by Mitch Marner. Pontus Holmberg scored his first career NHL goal and was good enough to be the game winner. Matt Murray was excellent, making 34 saves in the win.

Mitch Marner fully earned his assist in this game, which gave him points in 14 consecutive games. He’s now two games back of Babe Dye for fifth on the Leafs all-time record list. With his 12th goal of the season in game 21, John Tavares is on pace for 47 goals for the second time in his career — the first time being his first season with the Leafs next to Mitch Marner.

Mitch Marner has recorded a point in 14 straight games, establishing a new career-long point streak & equaling the 6th-best point streak in @MapleLeafs history.



Marner is the 1st Leafs player to record a point streak of 14+ gms since Dave Andreychuk did so during ‘93-94 season. https://t.co/QhdL1DZNfv — Leafs PR (@LeafsPR) November 24, 2022

First Period

Robertson looking feisty early on. Good on the forecheck and then found Sandin with a good centering pass for a shot while being checked in the corner.

0-1

Bastian goalie interference.

call on the ice is no goal



being reviewed pic.twitter.com/yPU9U99Q37 — Omar (@TicTacTOmar) November 24, 2022

Resulting Leafs power play saw Marner get some chances in tight.

Mercer deflected a shot off Benn that hit the post.

1-0

JOHN TAVARES SCORES AGAIN! MITCH MARNER BEATS THREE DEVILS IN THE CORNER TO DIRECTLY SET UP THE GOAL! That was Tavares’ 12th goal of the season and Marner’s 20th assist, extending his point streak to 14 games.

JOHN TAVARES



Mitch Marner fought for that assist pic.twitter.com/iff7hnuS7N — Omar (@TicTacTOmar) November 24, 2022

2-0

PONTUS HOLMBERG SCORES HIS FIRST CAREER GOAL!!! Sandin set up the rookie Holmberg with a quick takeaway, feeding his fellow Swede with a partial break. Holmberg mimic’d another Swede, Nylander, by going five-hole past Vanecek. What a moment, what a goal.

PONTUS HOLMBERG



FIRST NHL GOAL pic.twitter.com/uRaZdxLMHC — Omar (@TicTacTOmar) November 24, 2022

After One

I noticed Robertson looking good early, but seeming out of the groove once the power plays started. Without Tavares and Marner on the same shift cycle as him, he lost some shifts and looked like he needed to get up to speed again. Something for the young winger to learn and work through.

Second Period

2-1

Another goal called back for New Jersey. This time Murray was knocked down by Tatar while trying to get back to his net, so when the puck went in it was quickly reviewed and turned down.

no goal



contact with Murray pic.twitter.com/mc2GPPekPe — Omar (@TicTacTOmar) November 24, 2022

Kerfoot called for holding, sending New Jersey to their first power play of the game. Giordano once again getting in front of pucks, blocking passes and shots for Murray.

The Devils kept the pressure on even after their power play, but Matt Murray was solid. Dare I say, reliable?

Jordie Benn heads down the tunnel... Cue thousand mile stare.

Robertson flashed some more of his talent later in the period with this centering pass.

what a feed from Robertson pic.twitter.com/wfk7tULFHE — Omar (@TicTacTOmar) November 24, 2022

After Two

With their two power plays, but also largely from trying to tie the game, the Devils clobbered the Leafs in shots 9-29. The Devils had 14 shots on the power play, including nine on target for Murray to stop.

Third Period

Benn returned to the game for the third period.

Nevermind, he went back to the locker room after a few minutes.

It’s okay, he came back again and played two shifts before the Leafs power play.

But he didn’t play after that.

Mark Giordano really is the Thaddeus Young of the Maple Leafs.

2-1 (seriously)

Huge save from Murray shorthanded, getting across with the glove. But in the scrum with Giordano and Robertson, the puck was kicked into the net, off a stick, and in. I thought this one was a goal, but it was called back again.

As the review happened, Devils fans unhappy with the review hat trick started throwing stuff on the ice. Not just hats, which are hilarious, but drinks full and empty. So the Leafs left the ice and went back to their room while the ice staff cleaned up their pissy fans mess.

Devils fans are throwing stuff on the ice pic.twitter.com/cQ4oHn3Z0Q — Omar (@TicTacTOmar) November 24, 2022

I just want any Devils fans reading this to know that we did this. We called “Toronto” and got them to mess with you and rig all these reviews for us. Why here, why now? Because we can.

Robertson nearly connected on a one-timer from the slot once the game got going again. He probably should’ve scored on that.

2-1 (for real this time)

Yeah Robertson really should’ve connected on that chance he had. But this goal wasn’t his fault as the Devils finally got through legally on Murray with a tip in front by Dougie Hamilton. Yeah, he was in the slot, it’s how he rolls.

The Devils tried to crash the net on a rush chance a minute later, but I really appreciated ZAR’s butt getting in the way and deflecting the Devils off to the side.

Dougie Hamilton brings them within one pic.twitter.com/lP2CjqCjN3 — Omar (@TicTacTOmar) November 24, 2022

Holl doesn’t get the first rebound out, there’s a scrum in front of Murray, Murray’s got it.

Marner fed Tavares in front of the net for a good chance but he was stopped by the pad. The Leafs weren’t sending their defense up so the offensive chance died down.

The Devils took a timeout with two minutes left. I’ll be honest, I thought losing a review means you don’t get to take a timeout, but I guess that’s an old rule.

Ping on the way out, but Leafs still win. Ballgame, in what might be the highest scoring 2-1 game of the century.