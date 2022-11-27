Sunday FTB: Pontus Holmberg is thriving with Maple Leafs

Pontus Holmberg has been a revelation to the Leafs bottom six this season. After getting drafted in the sixth round, Holmberg developed into a top player in Sweden, winning the league championship, before coming over here at the age of 24. Now that he’s here and taken a few games to get in the groove, we get to see all the things he brings to the Leafs.

The Leafs have been able to develop Holmberg in the NHL rather than playing him in the AHL by playing him as the 11th or 12th forward on the fourth line (averaging 10 minutes an night). As a reliable, direct system player he’s been able to show better than another young player in Nick Robertson (who I will add is two years younger than Holmberg).

Marner gets the puck and finds Holmberg in the slot pic.twitter.com/ofBftNO0C3 — Omar (@TicTacTOmar) November 27, 2022

Not only does Holmberg have two goals on the season, both game winners, but his on-ice stats have been a big improvement on the awful bottom-six analytics to start the season. With Holmberg on the ice the Leafs in very low minutes, he’s been greatly outshooting his competition (other bottom sixes). 57% shot share in 77 minutes isn’t worth believing as anything, but it definitely could be worse. And as for the video room analysis of actions regardless of results, Sheldon Keefe gives very very high praise.

Sheldon Keefe on the play of Pontus Holmberg, says as a rookie they always try to go through tape about what they can show players to improve their mistakes. In Holmberg’s case?: “I can’t find a mistake.” — David Alter (@dalter) November 27, 2022

The Leafs beat the Penguins 4-1 in a great night all-around. The big guys scored, Holmberg scored, Murray was excellent, the Leafs controlled the pace of play handily, and got the result.

Mitch Marner joined historic Leafs company with his 16th consecutive game with at least a point. One more and he’s sitting third all-time, two more and he’s next to Sittler and Olczyk. If Marner doesn’t break every assist/point record the Leafs have this season, he will by the end of his career.

Mitchell Marner opened the scoring for the @MapleLeafs. He has factored on Toronto’s first goal in each of its last five contests (1-4—5).#NHLStats: https://t.co/5B3KyupAjM pic.twitter.com/7jF1ZKxqt8 — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) November 25, 2022

I would’ve given the farm to Jason Robertson. Then I would’ve bought another farm and given it to him. Robertson now leads the NHL in goals with a 15-game point streak, three consecutive multi-goal games, and 25 points in the month of November.

Jason Robertson Appreciation Post



▪️1st in the NHL in goals

▪️2nd in the NHL in points

▪️Still only 23 years old @DallasStars pic.twitter.com/MUwbdWCyHC — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) November 26, 2022

Jason Robertson collected an assist and extended his point streak to 15 games (16-12—28 in 15 GP), matching the second-longest run in @DallasStars / North Stars history.#NHLStats: https://t.co/Eo1XSGzqJY pic.twitter.com/2k3PPdo3Jd — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) November 27, 2022