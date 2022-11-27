Back to Excited Episode 191: Defensive Injuries, Matthews’ Shooting Slump, and Referee Consipiracies

Welcome to another episode of Back to Excited. Today we discuss:

The Leafs’ defensive injuries and their impressive play keeping it together despite them [0:45]

The Connor Timmins trade [15:37]

Auston Matthews’ shooting slump this season [23:30]

Whether the referees are in the Leafs pockets [35:35]

