 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Back to Excited Episode 191: Defensive Injuries, Matthews’ Shooting Slump, and Referee Consipiracies

We chat about the Leafs’ strong week despite injuries, and the controversial calls in recent games

By Arvind.
/ new
NHL: Toronto Maple Leafs at Pittsburgh Penguins Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Welcome to another episode of Back to Excited. Today we discuss:

  • The Leafs’ defensive injuries and their impressive play keeping it together despite them [0:45]
  • The Connor Timmins trade [15:37]
  • Auston Matthews’ shooting slump this season [23:30]
  • Whether the referees are in the Leafs pockets [35:35]

As always, you can find the podcast on Apple Podcasts, Soundcloud, Spotify, and just about everywhere else podcasts are distributed. Let us know what you’d like us to cover in future weeks, and thanks for listening!

Next Up In Back To Excited

Loading comments...