GDT: Red Wings @ Maple Leafs

Toronto Maple Leafs @ Detroit Red Wings

07:00 PM at Little Caesars Arena

Watch on: TVAS, SN, BSDET

Opponent’s Site: Winging It In Motown

Here is our preview for tonight’s game:

Wayne Simmonds and the Leafs are welcoming a very special guest to tonight’s game, on his 21st birthday, no less. Happy birthday. Isaiah!

Isaiah got to spend the evening with @Simmonds17 Wayne Simmonds. Tomorrow he will be going to the Maple Leafs/Red Wings game. Happy 21st Bday Buddy! #KindnessMatters pic.twitter.com/GP1NjXANrw — Joni Meyer-Crothers (@freetastesgood) November 28, 2022

Followed by some early evening (even though it looks like midnight outside) reading:

Related You have to believe Matt Murray is guilty

Former Leafs:

Literally no one!

But I found something....

In 2018 the Leafs traded sixth round picks with the Blue Jackets...

In 2019 the Blue Jackets traded that sixth round pick with a seventh to Detroit for a fifth...

The pick the Leafs gave up was eventually used to select Gustav Berglund who, uh, hasn’t done much.

The pick the Leafs acquired they used to drafted the one... the only... Pontus Holmberg!