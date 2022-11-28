 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

GDT: Red Wings @ Maple Leafs

The Leafs are hosting a special guest tonight

By HardevLad
/ new
Toronto Maple Leafs v Winnipeg Jets
WINNIPEG, CANADA - OCTOBER 22: Wayne Simmonds #24, Auston Matthews #34, William Nylander #88 and Mitchell Marner #16 of the Toronto Maple Leafs look on from the bench during second period action against the Winnipeg Jets at the Canada Life Centre on October 22, 2022 in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada.
Photo by Darcy Finley/NHLI via Getty Images

Toronto Maple Leafs @ Detroit Red Wings
07:00 PM at Little Caesars Arena
Watch on: TVAS, SN, BSDET

Opponent’s Site: Winging It In Motown

Here is our preview for tonight’s game:

Wayne Simmonds and the Leafs are welcoming a very special guest to tonight’s game, on his 21st birthday, no less. Happy birthday. Isaiah!

Followed by some early evening (even though it looks like midnight outside) reading:

Former Leafs:

Literally no one!

But I found something....

In 2018 the Leafs traded sixth round picks with the Blue Jackets...

In 2019 the Blue Jackets traded that sixth round pick with a seventh to Detroit for a fifth...

The pick the Leafs gave up was eventually used to select Gustav Berglund who, uh, hasn’t done much.

The pick the Leafs acquired they used to drafted the one... the only... Pontus Holmberg!

More From Pension Plan Puppets

Loading comments...