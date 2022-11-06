GDT: Petruzzelli signed, Samsonov on IR against Hurricanes

The Hurricanes have somewhat become an afterthought in the lead-up to this afternoon’s game. The real stories have been on the Leafs side, namely who’s going to be in net, what’s happening to Samsonov, and what lineup changes are going to take place. Here are the answers to all three:
Keith Petruzzelli
The 23-year-old goalie from Wilbraham, Massachusetts has signed an NHL contract with the Leafs, a two-year ELC. He is waivers exempt, for those wondering at home. We talk about him more in the preview linked below.
We have signed goaltender Keith Petruzzelli to a two-year, entry-level contract.— Toronto Maple Leafs (@MapleLeafs) November 6, 2022
Petruzzelli, 23, owns a 6-0-0 record this season with the Toronto Marlies while posting a .922 save percentage. pic.twitter.com/2SzyjQ4tVt
Ilya Samsonov
Making space for him is Ilya Samsonov going on IR following his knee injury last night. IR carries a minimum period of seven days (I got this wrong before) and it’s expected Samsonov will be out for at least that long.
Sheldon Keefe says Matt Murray’s return is “on the horizon”. He’s been progressing and will join the group for practice on Tuesday.— David Alter (@dalter) November 6, 2022
No other timeline other than that.
Samsonov is on IR and awaiting results of an MRI @BodogCA @RinkWideTOR
Sheldon Keefe says Ilya Samsonov (knee) will have an MRI later today— Mark Masters (@markhmasters) November 6, 2022
Expected to miss more than a week, but exact timeline still TBD @TSN_Edge
Nick Robertson
With Samsonov on IR, there was no need to demote any of the skaters to the Marlies. That said, Nick Robertson will be coming in for Wayne Simmonds on the third line tonight on the SEGABABA.
Sheldon Keefe says Nick Robertson will come in for Wayne Simmonds tonight. And there could be one more gametime decision based on warmup. @BodogCA @RinkWideTOR— David Alter (@dalter) November 6, 2022
Lines
Michael Bunting - Auston Matthews - Mitch Marner
Alex Kerfoot - John Tavares - William Nylander
Nick Robertson - Pierre Engvall - Calle Järnkrok
Zach Aston-Reese - David Kämpf - Denis Malgin
Morgan Rielly - Timothy Liljegren
TJ Brodie - Justin Holl
Mark Giordano - Rasmus Sandin
Erik Källgren - projected starter
Keith Petruzzelli
Here is the game preview:
Here is an updated post with the Leafs current roster:
Former Leafs:
Frederik Andersen - confirmed starter for the Hurricanes
Ondřej Kaše - injured and in concussion protocol
Jake Gardiner - injured and recovering from hip and back surgery
GO LEAFS GO!
Loading comments...