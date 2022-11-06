 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

GDT: Petruzzelli signed, Samsonov on IR against Hurricanes

and the Leafs make one change to their lineup

By HardevLad
The Toronto Maple Leafs hold their prospects development camp
Toronto, ON- September 12 - Keith Petruzzelli stretches before practice. The Toronto Maple Leafs hold their prospects development camp in Ford Performance Centre in Toronto. September 12, 2021.
Steve Russell/Toronto Star via Getty Images

The Hurricanes have somewhat become an afterthought in the lead-up to this afternoon’s game. The real stories have been on the Leafs side, namely who’s going to be in net, what’s happening to Samsonov, and what lineup changes are going to take place. Here are the answers to all three:

Keith Petruzzelli

The 23-year-old goalie from Wilbraham, Massachusetts has signed an NHL contract with the Leafs, a two-year ELC. He is waivers exempt, for those wondering at home. We talk about him more in the preview linked below.

Ilya Samsonov

Making space for him is Ilya Samsonov going on IR following his knee injury last night. IR carries a minimum period of seven days (I got this wrong before) and it’s expected Samsonov will be out for at least that long.

Nick Robertson

With Samsonov on IR, there was no need to demote any of the skaters to the Marlies. That said, Nick Robertson will be coming in for Wayne Simmonds on the third line tonight on the SEGABABA.

Lines

Michael Bunting - Auston Matthews - Mitch Marner
Alex Kerfoot - John Tavares - William Nylander
Nick Robertson - Pierre Engvall - Calle Järnkrok
Zach Aston-Reese - David Kämpf - Denis Malgin

Morgan Rielly - Timothy Liljegren
TJ Brodie - Justin Holl
Mark Giordano - Rasmus Sandin

Erik Källgren - projected starter
Keith Petruzzelli

Here is the game preview:

Here is an updated post with the Leafs current roster:

Former Leafs:

Frederik Andersen - confirmed starter for the Hurricanes
Ondřej Kaše - injured and in concussion protocol
Jake Gardiner - injured and recovering from hip and back surgery

GO LEAFS GO!

