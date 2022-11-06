GDT: Petruzzelli signed, Samsonov on IR against Hurricanes

The Hurricanes have somewhat become an afterthought in the lead-up to this afternoon’s game. The real stories have been on the Leafs side, namely who’s going to be in net, what’s happening to Samsonov, and what lineup changes are going to take place. Here are the answers to all three:

Keith Petruzzelli

The 23-year-old goalie from Wilbraham, Massachusetts has signed an NHL contract with the Leafs, a two-year ELC. He is waivers exempt, for those wondering at home. We talk about him more in the preview linked below.

We have signed goaltender Keith Petruzzelli to a two-year, entry-level contract.



Petruzzelli, 23, owns a 6-0-0 record this season with the Toronto Marlies while posting a .922 save percentage. pic.twitter.com/2SzyjQ4tVt — Toronto Maple Leafs (@MapleLeafs) November 6, 2022

Ilya Samsonov

Making space for him is Ilya Samsonov going on IR following his knee injury last night. IR carries a minimum period of seven days (I got this wrong before) and it’s expected Samsonov will be out for at least that long.

Sheldon Keefe says Matt Murray’s return is “on the horizon”. He’s been progressing and will join the group for practice on Tuesday.



No other timeline other than that.



Samsonov is on IR and awaiting results of an MRI @BodogCA @RinkWideTOR — David Alter (@dalter) November 6, 2022

Sheldon Keefe says Ilya Samsonov (knee) will have an MRI later today



Expected to miss more than a week, but exact timeline still TBD @TSN_Edge — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) November 6, 2022

Nick Robertson

With Samsonov on IR, there was no need to demote any of the skaters to the Marlies. That said, Nick Robertson will be coming in for Wayne Simmonds on the third line tonight on the SEGABABA.

Sheldon Keefe says Nick Robertson will come in for Wayne Simmonds tonight. And there could be one more gametime decision based on warmup. @BodogCA @RinkWideTOR — David Alter (@dalter) November 6, 2022

Lines

Michael Bunting - Auston Matthews - Mitch Marner

Alex Kerfoot - John Tavares - William Nylander

Nick Robertson - Pierre Engvall - Calle Järnkrok

Zach Aston-Reese - David Kämpf - Denis Malgin

Morgan Rielly - Timothy Liljegren

TJ Brodie - Justin Holl

Mark Giordano - Rasmus Sandin

Erik Källgren - projected starter

Keith Petruzzelli

Here is the game preview:

Here is an updated post with the Leafs current roster:

Former Leafs:

Frederik Andersen - confirmed starter for the Hurricanes

Ondřej Kaše - injured and in concussion protocol

Jake Gardiner - injured and recovering from hip and back surgery

GO LEAFS GO!