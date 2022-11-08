Maple Leafs Injury Report: Goalies and defencemen

As you know the following players are on LTIR or IR for the Leafs:

Carl Dahlström: out long term

Jake Muzzin: unclear, but unlikely to return soon

Jordie Benn: returned from a conditioning stint in the AHL

Kyle Clifford: minor injury

Matt Murray: skated for the first time last week

Ilya Samsonov: hurt on Saturday

We shouldn’t expect news on the first two anytime soon, but the rest of the injured are various distances from returning to play.

Jordie Benn was fine in the AHL and is likely game-ready. He’s still on LTIR and was working pre-morning-skate with Victor Mete. He could return to the Leafs, but someone would have to be sent down to make room for him under the 23-man limit. He could also be waived to go to the minors.

Kyle Clifford was on the ice ahead of morning skate, but we shouldn’t expect him to return until it’s contractually and captually convenient.

Matt Murray shared the backup net with Keith Petruzzelli today, showing he’s progressing towards a return.

Ilya Samsonov was on the ice ahead of morning skate as well.

The above is courtesy of David Alter and Mark Masters.

Meanwhile the Marlies have recalled Dryden McKay from the ECHL, so there is your indication that Keith Petruzzelli will likely be around through the weekend. The Marlies go back out for more road games beginning Friday.

Leafs’ goalie updates from Sheldon Keefe:



•Ilya Samsonov: Timeline is “uncertain” — week to week at this point; he did go on the ice this morning to test things out



•Matt Murray: Will take part in his first full practice on Wednesday after joining Tuesday’s morning skate — Jonas Siegel (@jonassiegel) November 8, 2022

So when it comes to “what to do now” the entire question rests on how Murray plays, when he plays. That might be this weekend. It might be next week.