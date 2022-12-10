FTB: What’s your favourite breakfast food?

Good morning Toronto Maple Leafs fans!

Breakfast is the most important meal of the day and we must ask, what’s your preferred breakfast? Personally, I don’t do much more than a banana as I go to work. I don’t like to dilly-dally around the house before I go. The longer I’m awake at home, the less I want to go to work.

If I’m out and about on the weekend, I’ll do a brunch, or if I’m on a road trip down to Florida I’ll stop at a Bob Evans for country fried steak because road trips mean the worst possible food for you is the best kind to eat.

At practice yesterday the Maple Leafs were asked for their opinions on some popular breakfast foods:

Rank ‘em: French toast, pancakes, waffles pic.twitter.com/Uz2HmO9xPl — Toronto Maple Leafs (@MapleLeafs) December 9, 2022

Spoiler: No one likes french toast.

So, the Maple Leafs were practicing yesterday, but there is some news. First, the suspensions. Adam Gaudette has been suspended from the Marlies for three games after an “interference incident” vs the Belleville Senators.

Then Pierre Engvall was suspended for one game for high-sticking Sean Durzi.

Related Pierre Engvall to have hearing for stick infraction

Super duper. Joey Anderson has been recalled from the Marlies to fill Engvalls gap.

Outside Leafs land, Marc-Andre Fluery and Leon Draistil aren’t great friends.

Draisaitl tries to troll Fleury... pic.twitter.com/Z2b3j9LyGT — Brady Trettenero (@BradyTrett) December 10, 2022

Draisaitl is getting better and better at making new friends. pic.twitter.com/9ucW6ksHm2 — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) December 10, 2022

Speaking of weird goalies.

Goalies are so weird pic.twitter.com/ls5iBbx9Ys — Tim and Friends (@timandfriends) December 10, 2022

Alright folks, the Leafs play at seven tonight. The Flames are in town. See you then!