FTB: What’s your favourite breakfast food?

The Maple Leafs are answering the important questions.

By elseldo
Carman column - Taffers Tavern

Good morning Toronto Maple Leafs fans!

Breakfast is the most important meal of the day and we must ask, what’s your preferred breakfast? Personally, I don’t do much more than a banana as I go to work. I don’t like to dilly-dally around the house before I go. The longer I’m awake at home, the less I want to go to work.

If I’m out and about on the weekend, I’ll do a brunch, or if I’m on a road trip down to Florida I’ll stop at a Bob Evans for country fried steak because road trips mean the worst possible food for you is the best kind to eat.

At practice yesterday the Maple Leafs were asked for their opinions on some popular breakfast foods:

Spoiler: No one likes french toast.

So, the Maple Leafs were practicing yesterday, but there is some news. First, the suspensions. Adam Gaudette has been suspended from the Marlies for three games after an “interference incident” vs the Belleville Senators.

Then Pierre Engvall was suspended for one game for high-sticking Sean Durzi.

Super duper. Joey Anderson has been recalled from the Marlies to fill Engvalls gap.

Outside Leafs land, Marc-Andre Fluery and Leon Draistil aren’t great friends.

Speaking of weird goalies.

Alright folks, the Leafs play at seven tonight. The Flames are in town. See you then!

