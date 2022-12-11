Sunday FTB: Winning is fun

Good Morning Everyone! Did you like getting an OT win?

The Leafs are now solidly in third place in the league by Points % with a plausible .724, behind the almost certain to regress Bruins and Devils who both lost their most recent games.

Some old news for you, first. I’m not sure this was mentioned by Victor Mete is actually on IR as of December 6 with an unknown LBI.

And this was from about a week ago:

Special gesture last night as #Canucks Ilya Mikheyev wore #LeafsForever prospect Rodion Amirov’s name on his jersey during warmups ahead of the team’s Hockey Fights Cancer night. pic.twitter.com/WGa7TCaFTy — Leafs & Hockey (@tmltweet) December 4, 2022

Keefe said the Leafs needed “a shock to the system” after so many overtime losses so he started three defensive players. — Lance Hornby (@sunhornby) December 11, 2022

Remember when Babcock put out Komarov in OT, wow that was bad.

Pierre Engvall comes back on the roster today at 5 pm, so some other move has to happen. As of know, Nick Robertson is not on IR or LTIR. Joey Anderson will stay up. Mac Hollowell is also still on the NHL roster.

Keefe on Joey Anderson: he’s going to get some runway to go on a run here. — David Alter (@dalter) December 11, 2022

Sutter wasn’t a fan of the officiating tonight:

“When you're in Chicago all those years, when you play and you come into Toronto, you know what goes on. Don't say nothing more.” — Eric Francis (@EricFrancis) December 11, 2022

Ah ha ha ha ha. Oh, man, that was worth the effort to find the quote for a good laugh in the morning.

This should be the entire All Star Game right here:

The Leafs play again on Tuesday vs the Ducks, so that’s actually likely to be fun, and then on Thursday and Saturday they have a mini-road trip to New York and Washington. Their schedule leading up to Christmas is nice and easy.

Happy Sunday, everyone.