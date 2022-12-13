 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

FTB: Free for all chat

Hang out, talk, do what you want.

By elseldo
crowd cheers Richard Lautens/Toronto Star via Getty Images

Good morning Toronto Maple Leafs fans!

It’s Tuesday, December 13th, and I’m very busy this time of year, so you’ll have to forgive my short FTB for you today. I’ll toss out some links and you all can make up the main story in the comments. Sound good? Super.

First up, we are close to a new Board of Directors at Hockey Canada:

Second of all, the holiday roster freeze is almost here:

Big hit on Nazem Kadri from Nick Suzuki.

Would Suzuki get suspended? Also, would Kadri for doing the same thing?

How does scheduling play into the success of teams?

Even though he’s a quitter, people are still bothering Fulemin with mailbag questions.

If you’re in Vancouver, check out the CHL Top Prospects game. It’s a lot of fun, an All Star Game for draftees.

Okay folks, the dog is biting my arm to pull me away from the keyboard, which hurts since he just turned one and is a giant baby golden retriever.

Enjoy your day!

