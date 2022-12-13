FTB: Free for all chat

Good morning Toronto Maple Leafs fans!

It’s Tuesday, December 13th, and I’m very busy this time of year, so you’ll have to forgive my short FTB for you today. I’ll toss out some links and you all can make up the main story in the comments. Sound good? Super.

First up, we are close to a new Board of Directors at Hockey Canada:

Related Hockey Canada names nominees for the new board of directors

Second of all, the holiday roster freeze is almost here:

Big hit on Nazem Kadri from Nick Suzuki.

Is this hit by Nick Suzuki on Nazem Kadri a suspendible offence or just a penalty? pic.twitter.com/39jHthSfnl — Tim and Friends (@timandfriends) December 13, 2022

Would Suzuki get suspended? Also, would Kadri for doing the same thing?

How does scheduling play into the success of teams?

Related Analyzing strength of schedules and how it impacts NHL standings

Even though he’s a quitter, people are still bothering Fulemin with mailbag questions.

someone made a wrestling reference in my presence and i tried to look it up. this Wikipedia article is 35,000 words long. it has 22 subheadings. it's more than three times the length of the article on God pic.twitter.com/3Xk60H7Jp0 — Acting the Fulemin (@ATFulemin) December 12, 2022

If you’re in Vancouver, check out the CHL Top Prospects game. It’s a lot of fun, an All Star Game for draftees.

Okay folks, the dog is biting my arm to pull me away from the keyboard, which hurts since he just turned one and is a giant baby golden retriever.

Enjoy your day!