Leafs trade Denis Malgin for Dryden Hunt

TRADE: We’ve acquired forward Dryden Hunt from Colorado in exchange for forward Denis Malgin. #LeafsForever — Toronto Maple Leafs (@MapleLeafs) December 19, 2022

In a surprise pre-roster freeze move, the Maple Leafs have swapped Denis Malgin for Dryden Hunt.

Hunt is 27, shoots left and primarily plays left wing. He was undrafted and signed to an ELC by the Panthers out of the WHL. He played for them and their AHL team for several years, did a year in Arizona, one in New York and was picked up by the Avalanche earlier this season on waivers. He has one goal in 25 games there, and is on the second year of a contract that has a 762,500 cap hit.

Denis Malgin was drafted by the Panthers, played there for awhile, was traded to Toronto, went to Switzerland for two years before returning this year. He’s a right shot that mostly plays right wing. He has four points in 24 games for the Leafs.

This is a “maybe he’ll score for you” trade, a variation on the “change of scenery” concept.

Malgin was a very effective fireplug of a forward who kept the puck in play where it should be, but he could just never score. Hunt never really has much either.

This is just funny:

He’s the same guy, just taller and a left shooter. Welcome to Toronto, Dryden. We won’t hold it against you that you’re likely named after a Hab.