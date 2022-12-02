Maple Leafs Practice Report: Järnkrok out, Simmonds in

Today the Maple Leafs held a practice before their trip to Tampa to play the Lightning on Saturday. The Leafs then travel on to Dallas for the Robertson reunion. Unfortunately the Benn reunion isn’t on the menu, since Jordie Benn is still on IR.

Calle Järnkrok, who left the last game with a groin injury, is expected to miss some time.

Brodie taking part in Leafs pre-practice skills session



Sheldon Keefe spoke about TJ’s rehab on Wednesday: “It seems like that's started to turn”@TSN_Edge pic.twitter.com/LHXcjQAE5N — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) December 2, 2022

The practice lines:

Leafs lines at practice

Play at Tampa tomorrow



Bunting - Matthews - Nylander

Robertson - Tavares - Marner

Kerfoot - Kampf - Engvall

Aston-Reese - Holmberg - Simmonds

Malgin



Giordano - Holl

Sandin - Liljegren

Mete - Hollowell

Timmins



Murray

Samsonov @TSN_Edge — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) December 2, 2022

William Nylander stick handling through the whole team



David Kampf says, Not on my watch pic.twitter.com/6QQquCB0S3 — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) December 2, 2022

Calle Jarnkrok will miss at least the next two weeks, per Sheldon Keefe.



TJ Brodie will accompany the team to practice but is not expected to play during this two-game road trip. @BodogCA @RinkWideTOR — David Alter (@dalter) December 2, 2022

At the moment, the Leafs are at 23 men on the roster, including Järnkrok, so with extra forwards on hand, they don’t need to move him to IR. That might change when Brodie is ready to return. There are no cap implications to any of this, and no one is on LTIR, and everyone mentioned is already counting against the cap/LTIR pool.