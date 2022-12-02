Maple Leafs Practice Report: Järnkrok out, Simmonds in

Today the Maple Leafs held a practice before their trip to Tampa to play the Lightning on Saturday. The Leafs then travel on to Dallas for the Robertson reunion. Unfortunately the Benn reunion isn’t on the menu, since Jordie Benn is still on IR.
Calle Järnkrok, who left the last game with a groin injury, is expected to miss some time.
Brodie taking part in Leafs pre-practice skills session— Mark Masters (@markhmasters) December 2, 2022
Sheldon Keefe spoke about TJ’s rehab on Wednesday: “It seems like that's started to turn”@TSN_Edge pic.twitter.com/LHXcjQAE5N
The practice lines:
Leafs lines at practice— Mark Masters (@markhmasters) December 2, 2022
Play at Tampa tomorrow
Bunting - Matthews - Nylander
Robertson - Tavares - Marner
Kerfoot - Kampf - Engvall
Aston-Reese - Holmberg - Simmonds
Malgin
Giordano - Holl
Sandin - Liljegren
Mete - Hollowell
Timmins
Murray
Samsonov @TSN_Edge
William Nylander stick handling through the whole team— Mark Masters (@markhmasters) December 2, 2022
David Kampf says, Not on my watch pic.twitter.com/6QQquCB0S3
Calle Jarnkrok will miss at least the next two weeks, per Sheldon Keefe.— David Alter (@dalter) December 2, 2022
TJ Brodie will accompany the team to practice but is not expected to play during this two-game road trip. @BodogCA @RinkWideTOR
At the moment, the Leafs are at 23 men on the roster, including Järnkrok, so with extra forwards on hand, they don’t need to move him to IR. That might change when Brodie is ready to return. There are no cap implications to any of this, and no one is on LTIR, and everyone mentioned is already counting against the cap/LTIR pool.
