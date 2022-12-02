 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Maple Leafs Practice Report: Järnkrok out, Simmonds in

Brodie not ready to return yet.

By KatyaKnappe
/ new
NHL: NOV 06 Maple Leafs at Hurricanes Photo by Katherine Gawlik/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Today the Maple Leafs held a practice before their trip to Tampa to play the Lightning on Saturday. The Leafs then travel on to Dallas for the Robertson reunion. Unfortunately the Benn reunion isn’t on the menu, since Jordie Benn is still on IR.

Calle Järnkrok, who left the last game with a groin injury, is expected to miss some time.

The practice lines:

At the moment, the Leafs are at 23 men on the roster, including Järnkrok, so with extra forwards on hand, they don’t need to move him to IR. That might change when Brodie is ready to return. There are no cap implications to any of this, and no one is on LTIR, and everyone mentioned is already counting against the cap/LTIR pool.

