Mikhail Sergachev fined for slashing Michael Bunting

The play went uncalled at the time.

By KatyaKnappe
Tampa Bay Lightning v Toronto Maple Leafs Photo by Mark Blinch/NHLI via Getty Images

The game on Tuesday night was a very Bunting-filled night. He got his 100th point of his NHL career, he got shoved around by a linesman, got a dirty hit at the boards from Nikita Kucherov, and he also got this:

It actually looks mild in slo-mo, here’s another look:

The fine system is one of the biggest mysteries of the NHL. The maximum has remained unchanged for years, the amount means nothing to most players, and it doesn’t have any noticeable deterrent effect. Fines don’t count for the system of “repeat offender” that determines how salary is withheld in a suspension, but they may affect future suspension length. We have no way of knowing if that is true.

But hey, the NHL noticed something they should call every time wasn’t called.

