GDT: Leafs, Flyers, Afternoon Delight

Philadelphia Flyers @ Toronto Maple Leafs

02:00 PM at Scotiabank Arena

Watch on: TVAS, SNO, NBCSP

Opponent’s Site: Broad Street Hockey

Former Leafs:

James van Riemsdyk - JVR forever!

Adam Brooks - is on Lehigh Valley on a two-year deal, good for him!

I hope you have your shopping done, and more importantly, the ability to watch this game this afternoon. I like the occasional afternoon game, but mid-week is a tough ask.

Well Torts is coaching so that is neat. He’s spicy. Burkie and him should have a show together.

This is the last game before the break. What are you hoping for this year?

JvR for President down South? He would be 35 at the time of election. Though his time out of country may ruin his eligibility.

I hope y’all enjoy. It’s -5 and snowing where I am right now. In Texas.

Stay safe friends.