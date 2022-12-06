GDT: Leafs @ Stars

Toronto Maple Leafs @ Dallas Stars
08:30 PM at American Airlines Center
Watch on: ESPN+, HULU, SNO
Opponent’s Site: Defending Big D
Kyle Dubas and Jason Spezza (and a lot of scouts) have been watching the Stars recently, perhaps there’s a trade brewing?
Former Leafs:
Mason Marchment - we know
Matt Murray - wait no wrong one, and is also in the minors.
Future Leafs???
Colin Miller - Former Soo, third pair defender who many thought could be more, wasn’t.
Joel Hanley - Another in a bloated Stars defense group who has had flashes of being decent
Jani Hakanpaa - veteran defender who’s probably a solid 1.0 Justin Holls.
Joel Kiviranta - depth forward, Finnish and annoying
