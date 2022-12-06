GDT: Leafs @ Stars

Toronto Maple Leafs @ Dallas Stars

08:30 PM at American Airlines Center

Watch on: ESPN+, HULU, SNO

Opponent’s Site: Defending Big D

Kyle Dubas and Jason Spezza (and a lot of scouts) have been watching the Stars recently, perhaps there’s a trade brewing?

Former Leafs:

Mason Marchment - we know

Matt Murray - wait no wrong one, and is also in the minors.

Future Leafs???

Colin Miller - Former Soo, third pair defender who many thought could be more, wasn’t.

Joel Hanley - Another in a bloated Stars defense group who has had flashes of being decent

Jani Hakanpaa - veteran defender who’s probably a solid 1.0 Justin Holls.

Joel Kiviranta - depth forward, Finnish and annoying