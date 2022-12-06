 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

GDT: Leafs @ Stars

Are the Stars and Leafs going to make a trade?

By HardevLad
Dallas Stars v Toronto Maple Leafs
TORONTO, CANADA - OCTOBER 20: Jason Robertson #21 of the Dallas Stars skates against Auston Matthews #34 and T.J. Brodie #78 of the Toronto Maple Leafs during an NHL game at Scotiabank Arena on October 20, 2022 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. The Maple Leafs defeated the Stars 3-2 in overtime.
Photo by Claus Andersen/Getty Images

Toronto Maple Leafs @ Dallas Stars
08:30 PM at American Airlines Center
Watch on: ESPN+, HULU, SNO

Opponent’s Site: Defending Big D

Kyle Dubas and Jason Spezza (and a lot of scouts) have been watching the Stars recently, perhaps there’s a trade brewing?

Former Leafs:
Mason Marchment - we know
Matt Murray - wait no wrong one, and is also in the minors.

Future Leafs???
Colin Miller - Former Soo, third pair defender who many thought could be more, wasn’t.
Joel Hanley - Another in a bloated Stars defense group who has had flashes of being decent
Jani Hakanpaa - veteran defender who’s probably a solid 1.0 Justin Holls.
Joel Kiviranta - depth forward, Finnish and annoying

