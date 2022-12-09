 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Friday FTB: Nick Robertson is going to be out for a while

And goaltending is pushing the Leafs to the top of the standings

By HardevLad
NHL: DEC 08 Kings at Maple Leafs
TORONTO, ON - DECEMBER 08: Toronto Maple Leafs Left Wing Nicholas Robertson (89) leaves the ice with assistance in the first period during the regular season NHL game between the Los Angeles Kings and Toronto Maple Leafs on December 8, 2022 at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, ON.
The Toronto Maple Leafs almost had a perfect night against the LA Kings. They scored five goals where everyone got involved, Ilya Samsonov got a shutout, and Mitch Marner hit 21. But the only blemish on the night (okay, Engvall was the other) was Nick Robertson getting injured in the first period.

If you haven’t seen the hit, here it is.

This is what Dr. Harjas had to say about the hit and fall. It lines up with what Sheldon Keefe said about “significant time.” Hopefully Robertson doesn’t need surgery and he’s back within a couple months. Either way, I don’t expect we’ll see him until around the trade deadline when the Leafs will probably find a real 2LW.

Jordie Benn is on his way back to the lineup. He skated with the conditioning staff today.

Sammy got a shutout in his first game back from injury in an excellent — flawless even — performance from him.

Pretty Knies.

November was pretty dang great for the Leafs, and then it just kept going. Now they’re three points back of Boston with the third best win% in the NHL. The Leafs also have the third best goals against in the league — largely thanks to their amazing goalies.

This was funny from last night. Alex Kerfoot was given the primary assist on David Kämpf’s goal, but it was taken away from him (he never touched the puck) so he lost his 200th career point. It’ll have to wait another day.

Halifax sexual assault case involving teacher and hockey coach Michael McNutt goes to trial.

The Sens have another party interested in their sale.

Shane Wright is going to the Men’s World Juniors as the Kraken find ways for him to play games this season in competitive leagues that are just below the NHL. He doesn’t fit in the OHL, he’s not quite ready for the NHL while the Kraken are second in the Pacific, and he’s ineligible for the AHL. Can we get him an exemption? I’d love to open up that pandora’s box.

I liked this article about AHLers who’ve moved teams and found success.

