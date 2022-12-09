Friday FTB: Nick Robertson is going to be out for a while

The Toronto Maple Leafs almost had a perfect night against the LA Kings. They scored five goals where everyone got involved, Ilya Samsonov got a shutout, and Mitch Marner hit 21. But the only blemish on the night (okay, Engvall was the other) was Nick Robertson getting injured in the first period.

If you haven’t seen the hit, here it is.

Nick Roberston was down after this



man... pic.twitter.com/UoEMqZT9SZ — Omar (@TicTacTOmar) December 9, 2022

This is what Dr. Harjas had to say about the hit and fall. It lines up with what Sheldon Keefe said about “significant time.” Hopefully Robertson doesn’t need surgery and he’s back within a couple months. Either way, I don’t expect we’ll see him until around the trade deadline when the Leafs will probably find a real 2LW.

Arm wasn’t necessarily in the classic position where we see a dislocation/subluxation but he acted like that happened so can’t definitely rule that out (week-to-week if rehab, 4+ months if needs surgery) — Dr. Harjas Grewal (@Harjas_Grewal) December 9, 2022

Sheldon Keefe says Nick Robertson is going to miss “significant time”. @BodogCA @RinkWideTOR — David Alter (@dalter) December 9, 2022

Jordie Benn is on his way back to the lineup. He skated with the conditioning staff today.

Jordie Benn is on the ice with #Leafs conditioning staff this morning. He’s been out since Nov. 23 with an upper-body injury. pic.twitter.com/18q6N1PKYq — David Alter (@dalter) December 8, 2022

Sammy got a shutout in his first game back from injury in an excellent — flawless even — performance from him.

Ilya Samsonov earns his first @pepsi Shutout as a member of the @MapleLeafs! pic.twitter.com/iscQp5xbrA — NHL (@NHL) December 9, 2022

Pretty Knies.

Matthew Knies (TOR) has remained a top NCAA player by every metric. His overall grade is the fourth-best among all forwards in the NCAA. He's also the second-best forward in transitions. Production has been heating up, too. #Leafs https://t.co/mCFgYlCNPt pic.twitter.com/NlFbo2hw00 — Lassi Alanen (@lassialanen) December 8, 2022

November was pretty dang great for the Leafs, and then it just kept going. Now they’re three points back of Boston with the third best win% in the NHL. The Leafs also have the third best goals against in the league — largely thanks to their amazing goalies.

Leafs have been a well-rounded team since a rough stretch to begin the season pic.twitter.com/pMs2oYtoJz — Sportsnet Stats (@SNstats) December 9, 2022

This was funny from last night. Alex Kerfoot was given the primary assist on David Kämpf’s goal, but it was taken away from him (he never touched the puck) so he lost his 200th career point. It’ll have to wait another day.

Update: the @MapleLeafs second goal of tonight’s game is now scored as Kämpf from Holmberg and Brodie.



Kerfoot now sits at 199 career NHL points (66 goals, 133 assists). https://t.co/ECylXzct7Q — Leafs PR (@LeafsPR) December 9, 2022

Halifax sexual assault case involving teacher and hockey coach Michael McNutt goes to trial.

Halifax Hawks Minor Hockey Association sued over alleged sexual assault of a boy by coach Michael McNutt https://t.co/ZlQOd13UZU — Tim Bousquet (@Tim_Bousquet) December 8, 2022

Classic "pass the trash" — Tim Bousquet (@Tim_Bousquet) December 8, 2022

The Sens have another party interested in their sale.

GARRIOCH: Michael Andlauer could be positioning himself to make a bid for the Senators, via @ottawasuncom https://t.co/sYBnlYlt4C — Bruce Garrioch (@SunGarrioch) December 9, 2022

Shane Wright is going to the Men’s World Juniors as the Kraken find ways for him to play games this season in competitive leagues that are just below the NHL. He doesn’t fit in the OHL, he’s not quite ready for the NHL while the Kraken are second in the Pacific, and he’s ineligible for the AHL. Can we get him an exemption? I’d love to open up that pandora’s box.

#SeaKraken forward Shane Wright has been loaned to Team Canada for the IIHF World Junior Championship. — Bob Condor (@ByBobCondor) December 8, 2022

I liked this article about AHLers who’ve moved teams and found success.