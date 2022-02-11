Brianne Jenner can’t stop scoring as Canada breezes past Sweden

Team Canada swept past their Quarterfinal opponent on Friday morning, beating Team Sweden 9-0. Brianne Jenner and Sarah Fillier each scored a hat trick (again!), while Marie-Philip Poulin and Sarah Nurse each took home four assists. Claire Thompson also quietly took home three assists.

Emerance Maschmeyer got the start ahead of the nearly-perfect Ann-Renee Desbiens after beating the USA. Maschmeyer got her first career Olympic shutout making 11 saves in the win. Yes, Canada had as many goals as Sweden had shots. Canada had a modest 56 shots on goal themselves on the starter Emma Soderberg, who played the first two periods, and Ida Boman in the third.

Moving Forward

The Women’s Olympic bracket gets re-seeded after the quarterfinals, so we don’t know as of yet who Canada will face in the next round. After Canada beat Sweden and the USA barely got by the Czechs, Canada should expect to play the winner between ROC and Switzerland. If in the unlikely case Team Japan beats Team Finland, Canada will play Japan. Boy, what a moment that would be for the Japanese.

The other two QF games are happening tonight. ROC vs Swiss at 11pm, with Finland vs Japan at 3:30am.

Canada’s next game should be the Sunday night game at 11pm to begin the semis, with the USA on at 8am on Monday.

Canada’s Lineup

Emily Clark - Marie-Philip Poulin (C) - Brianne Jenner

Jamie-Lee Rattray - Sarah Fillier - Natalie Spooner

Sarah Nurse - Blayre Turnbull - Rebecca Johnston

Jill Saulnier - Emma Maltais - Laura Stacey

Jocelyne Larocque - Renata Fast

Claire Thompson - Erin Ambrose

Micah Zander-Hart - Ashton Bell

Ella Shelton

Ann Renee Desbiens

Emerance Maschmeyer - starter

Sweden’s Lineup

Josefin Bouveng - Lina Ljungblom - Michelle Löwenhielm (C)

Sofie Lundin - Felizia Wikner-Zienkiewicz - Emma Nordin

Emma Muren - Linnea Johansson - Olivia Carlsson

Lisa Johansson - Sara Hjalmarsson - Linn Peterson

Mina Waxin - Maja Nylen-Persson

Johanna Fallman - Jessica Adolfsson

Anna Kjellbin - Ebba Berglund

Linnea Andersson

Emma Soderberg

Ida Boman

Game replay: https://www.cbc.ca/player/play/1995177027658

Canada scored so many goals at once, the official broadcaster CBC only has highlight videos for a handful of goals, so I’m just going to share those ones in particular. To see all the goals, have a look at the game replay above. I definitely recommend watching the first period at the very least. The third period was mostly a formality.

Brianne Jenner’s goals

1-0

Jenner got the game started with a nice spin move in front of the net on a pass from MPP. Her first chance was stopped by Emma Soderberg, but she got her own rebound and put it home.

Starting off HOT



Brianne Jenner nets her sixth goal of #Beijing2022 and it's 1-0 for Canada pic.twitter.com/211EceLktS — CBC Olympics (@CBCOlympics) February 11, 2022

Jenner again on a 2-on-0 with MPP off a takeaway at the blueline, but Soderberg made a huge save on Jenner with her blocker.

8-0

Jenner got her second goal of the game from a centering pass by MPP. Jenner got inside the box created by Team Sweden and Poulin found her in the bumper pocket to redirect the puck past Soderberg.

10-0

Jenner got her hat trick in the third, putting away the garbage on another brilliant pass across the slot from defender Micah Zandee-Hart.

JENNER HAT TRICK



Brianne Jenner makes it 10-0 for Canada pic.twitter.com/nxQK9mwsIu — CBC Olympics (@CBCOlympics) February 11, 2022

Sarah Fillier’s Goals

2-0

Fillier again with her sixth goal of the tournament! Fillier is a pure goal scorer who can more than just rip shots from the slot. She’s been really strong in front of the net alongside Spooner, and this goal was yet another example of that. Soderberg got off her post at the exact wrong moment as the puck squeaked by her. There was a quick video review to make sure the puck got across the goal line, but it was confirmed to be a goal.

Sarah Fillier: at it again



It's Fillier's sixth goal of #Beijing2022 and makes it 2-0 for the Canadians pic.twitter.com/Igzi4F7Y4S — CBC Olympics (@CBCOlympics) February 11, 2022

3-0

Fillier again from Rattray, who made a brilliant pass in front of the net to Fillier at the right post. I continually can’t believe Rattray was the 13th forward on this team considering her offensive puck ability.

36 seconds later...



Sarah Fillier scores her seventh of the tournament and the Canadians are in a comfortable 3-0 lead pic.twitter.com/pxGh7bzDJR — CBC Olympics (@CBCOlympics) February 11, 2022

11-0

Sarah Fillier really said I want one too



Fillier completes the hat trick and makes it 11-0 for the Canadians pic.twitter.com/4tJdVnQ1V9 — CBC Olympics (@CBCOlympics) February 11, 2022

Jamie-Lee Rattray has Canada's FOURTH in the 1st period of their quarter-final matchup against Sweden



Watch Canada vs Sweden - Inuktitut Commentary: https://t.co/3pltfcwpqD pic.twitter.com/e8dXFcBhqd — CBC Olympics (@CBCOlympics) February 11, 2022

Everyone else’s goals

4-0

Rattray bar down! And there she does it again, this time a big shot from the left faceoff dot on the power play.

7-0

Blayre Turnbull scored her third goal and fifth point of the tournament (tying her with Kendall Coyne-Schofield) on this brilliant pass from Erin Ambrose. The defender swooped down from the point and made a perfect reverse pass that fooled everyone on Sweden and myself, but not Turnbull.