Brianne Jenner can’t stop scoring as Canada breezes past Sweden

and Sarah Fillier gets her first hat trick

By HardevLad
Ice Hockey - Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics Day 7
BEIJING, CHINA - FEBRUARY 11: Goalkeeper Emma Soderberg #30 of Team Sweden defends the goal against forward Brianne Jenner #19 of Team Canada in the first period during the Women’s Ice Hockey Quarterfinal match on Day 7 of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games at Wukesong Sports Centre on February 11, 2022 in Beijing, China.
Team Canada swept past their Quarterfinal opponent on Friday morning, beating Team Sweden 9-0. Brianne Jenner and Sarah Fillier each scored a hat trick (again!), while Marie-Philip Poulin and Sarah Nurse each took home four assists. Claire Thompson also quietly took home three assists.

Emerance Maschmeyer got the start ahead of the nearly-perfect Ann-Renee Desbiens after beating the USA. Maschmeyer got her first career Olympic shutout making 11 saves in the win. Yes, Canada had as many goals as Sweden had shots. Canada had a modest 56 shots on goal themselves on the starter Emma Soderberg, who played the first two periods, and Ida Boman in the third.

Moving Forward

The Women’s Olympic bracket gets re-seeded after the quarterfinals, so we don’t know as of yet who Canada will face in the next round. After Canada beat Sweden and the USA barely got by the Czechs, Canada should expect to play the winner between ROC and Switzerland. If in the unlikely case Team Japan beats Team Finland, Canada will play Japan. Boy, what a moment that would be for the Japanese.

The other two QF games are happening tonight. ROC vs Swiss at 11pm, with Finland vs Japan at 3:30am.

Canada’s next game should be the Sunday night game at 11pm to begin the semis, with the USA on at 8am on Monday.

Canada’s Lineup

Emily Clark - Marie-Philip Poulin (C) - Brianne Jenner
Jamie-Lee Rattray - Sarah Fillier - Natalie Spooner
Sarah Nurse - Blayre Turnbull - Rebecca Johnston
Jill Saulnier - Emma Maltais - Laura Stacey

Jocelyne Larocque - Renata Fast
Claire Thompson - Erin Ambrose
Micah Zander-Hart - Ashton Bell
Ella Shelton

Ann Renee Desbiens
Emerance Maschmeyer - starter

Sweden’s Lineup

Josefin Bouveng - Lina Ljungblom - Michelle Löwenhielm (C)
Sofie Lundin - Felizia Wikner-Zienkiewicz - Emma Nordin
Emma Muren - Linnea Johansson - Olivia Carlsson
Lisa Johansson - Sara Hjalmarsson - Linn Peterson

Mina Waxin - Maja Nylen-Persson
Johanna Fallman - Jessica Adolfsson
Anna Kjellbin - Ebba Berglund
Linnea Andersson

Emma Soderberg
Ida Boman

Game replay: https://www.cbc.ca/player/play/1995177027658

Canada scored so many goals at once, the official broadcaster CBC only has highlight videos for a handful of goals, so I’m just going to share those ones in particular. To see all the goals, have a look at the game replay above. I definitely recommend watching the first period at the very least. The third period was mostly a formality.

Brianne Jenner’s goals

1-0

Jenner got the game started with a nice spin move in front of the net on a pass from MPP. Her first chance was stopped by Emma Soderberg, but she got her own rebound and put it home.

Jenner again on a 2-on-0 with MPP off a takeaway at the blueline, but Soderberg made a huge save on Jenner with her blocker.

8-0

Jenner got her second goal of the game from a centering pass by MPP. Jenner got inside the box created by Team Sweden and Poulin found her in the bumper pocket to redirect the puck past Soderberg.

10-0

Jenner got her hat trick in the third, putting away the garbage on another brilliant pass across the slot from defender Micah Zandee-Hart.

Sarah Fillier’s Goals

2-0

Fillier again with her sixth goal of the tournament! Fillier is a pure goal scorer who can more than just rip shots from the slot. She’s been really strong in front of the net alongside Spooner, and this goal was yet another example of that. Soderberg got off her post at the exact wrong moment as the puck squeaked by her. There was a quick video review to make sure the puck got across the goal line, but it was confirmed to be a goal.

3-0

Fillier again from Rattray, who made a brilliant pass in front of the net to Fillier at the right post. I continually can’t believe Rattray was the 13th forward on this team considering her offensive puck ability.

11-0

For two of the group stage games, Sarah Fillier scored twice in the first period but couldn’t find her first career Olympics hat trick in the second or third. We’ll call this a moment of development as she finally broke the barrier and closed out the game with her third.

Everyone else’s goals

4-0

Rattray bar down! And there she does it again, this time a big shot from the left faceoff dot on the power play.

7-0

Blayre Turnbull scored her third goal and fifth point of the tournament (tying her with Kendall Coyne-Schofield) on this brilliant pass from Erin Ambrose. The defender swooped down from the point and made a perfect reverse pass that fooled everyone on Sweden and myself, but not Turnbull.

