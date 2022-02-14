 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Preview and Game Thread: Maple Leafs visit the CN Tower’s little cousin

Shall we do some more on ice shopping?

By HardevLad
Toronto, Ontario, Canada - April 18, 2020: View of the CN tower from the Sugar beach, Toronto, Ontario, Canada
Photo by: Anjelika Gretskaia/REDA&CO/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

Toronto Maple Leafs @ Seattle Kraken: Game #46

9:00 p.m. ET at Climate Pledge Arena
TV/Streaming: SN Ontario, East, Pacific
The Leafs are coming to Seattle for the first time (unless I’m wrong about hockey history, please let me know!) and they’re bringing their big tower with them.

CN Tower Toronto, in comparison with other famous high structures
by Toni Bröhl, card was sent in 1985 (Flickr, 2010)

The Leafs are coming off a 3-2 loss to the Vancouver Canucks despite throwing 91 shots (53 on target) at Thatcher Demko. They’ve lost two games in a row since December 4th and 5th in Minnesota and Winnipeg.

Seattle, who are last in the Pacific, have gone 5-5-0 in their last 10, a positive result relatively speaking. They’ve had terrible goaltending all season, but Philipp Grubauer is coming off two very good starts in February.

Don’t expect any lineup changes tonight for the Leafs, with Jack Campbell getting the start in net. Grubauer will be the goalie for Seattle.

Leafs Lineup

Forwards

Michael Bunting - Auston Matthews - Mitch Marner
Alex Kerfoot - John Tavares - William Nylander
Ilya Mikheyev - David Kämpf - Ondřej Kaše
Pierre Engvall - Jason Spezza - Wayne Simmonds

Defense

Morgan Rielly - TJ Brodie
Jake Muzzin - Justin Holl
Rasmus Sandin - Timothy Liljegren
OUT: Travis Dermott (scratched)

Goalies

Jack Campbell - confirmed starter
Petr Mrázek

Kraken Lineup

Forwards

Marcus Johansson - Jared McCann - Jordan Eberle
Mason Appleton - Yanni Gourde - Calle Jarnkrok
Ryan Donato - Morgan Geekie - Austin Czarnik
Joonas Donskoi - Alex Wennberg - Riley Sheahan

Defense

Mark Giordano - Adam Larsson
Vince Dunn - Jeremy Lauzon
Haydn Fleury - Jamie Oleksiak

Goalies

Philipp Grubauer
Chris Driedger

Question/Poll for the GDT:

Poll

If you could pick one player from Seattle to get at the deadline, who would it be?

view results
  • 34%
    Jared McCann
    (31 votes)
  • 46%
    Mark Giordano
    (42 votes)
  • 13%
    Yanni Gourde
    (12 votes)
  • 1%
    Calle Jarnkrok
    (1 vote)
  • 4%
    Marcus Johansson
    (4 votes)
90 votes total Vote Now

