Preview and Game Thread: Maple Leafs visit the CN Tower’s little cousin

9:00 p.m. ET at Climate Pledge Arena

TV/Streaming: SN Ontario, East, Pacific

Opponent’s SB Nation Site: Davy Jones Locker Room

The Leafs are coming to Seattle for the first time (unless I’m wrong about hockey history, please let me know!) and they’re bringing their big tower with them.

The Leafs are coming off a 3-2 loss to the Vancouver Canucks despite throwing 91 shots (53 on target) at Thatcher Demko. They’ve lost two games in a row since December 4th and 5th in Minnesota and Winnipeg.

Seattle, who are last in the Pacific, have gone 5-5-0 in their last 10, a positive result relatively speaking. They’ve had terrible goaltending all season, but Philipp Grubauer is coming off two very good starts in February.

Don’t expect any lineup changes tonight for the Leafs, with Jack Campbell getting the start in net. Grubauer will be the goalie for Seattle.

Leafs Lineup

Forwards

Michael Bunting - Auston Matthews - Mitch Marner

Alex Kerfoot - John Tavares - William Nylander

Ilya Mikheyev - David Kämpf - Ondřej Kaše

Pierre Engvall - Jason Spezza - Wayne Simmonds

Defense

Morgan Rielly - TJ Brodie

Jake Muzzin - Justin Holl

Rasmus Sandin - Timothy Liljegren

OUT: Travis Dermott (scratched)

Goalies

Jack Campbell - confirmed starter

Petr Mrázek

Kraken Lineup

Forwards

Marcus Johansson - Jared McCann - Jordan Eberle

Mason Appleton - Yanni Gourde - Calle Jarnkrok

Ryan Donato - Morgan Geekie - Austin Czarnik

Joonas Donskoi - Alex Wennberg - Riley Sheahan

Defense

Mark Giordano - Adam Larsson

Vince Dunn - Jeremy Lauzon

Haydn Fleury - Jamie Oleksiak

Goalies

Philipp Grubauer

Chris Driedger

Question/Poll for the GDT: