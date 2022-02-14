Preview and Game Thread: Maple Leafs visit the CN Tower’s little cousin

Toronto Maple Leafs @ Seattle Kraken: Game #46
9:00 p.m. ET at Climate Pledge Arena
TV/Streaming: SN Ontario, East, Pacific
Opponent’s SB Nation Site: Davy Jones Locker Room
The Leafs are coming to Seattle for the first time (unless I’m wrong about hockey history, please let me know!) and they’re bringing their big tower with them.
The Leafs are coming off a 3-2 loss to the Vancouver Canucks despite throwing 91 shots (53 on target) at Thatcher Demko. They’ve lost two games in a row since December 4th and 5th in Minnesota and Winnipeg.
Seattle, who are last in the Pacific, have gone 5-5-0 in their last 10, a positive result relatively speaking. They’ve had terrible goaltending all season, but Philipp Grubauer is coming off two very good starts in February.
Don’t expect any lineup changes tonight for the Leafs, with Jack Campbell getting the start in net. Grubauer will be the goalie for Seattle.
Leafs Lineup
Forwards
Michael Bunting - Auston Matthews - Mitch Marner
Alex Kerfoot - John Tavares - William Nylander
Ilya Mikheyev - David Kämpf - Ondřej Kaše
Pierre Engvall - Jason Spezza - Wayne Simmonds
Defense
Morgan Rielly - TJ Brodie
Jake Muzzin - Justin Holl
Rasmus Sandin - Timothy Liljegren
OUT: Travis Dermott (scratched)
Goalies
Jack Campbell - confirmed starter
Petr Mrázek
Kraken Lineup
Forwards
Marcus Johansson - Jared McCann - Jordan Eberle
Mason Appleton - Yanni Gourde - Calle Jarnkrok
Ryan Donato - Morgan Geekie - Austin Czarnik
Joonas Donskoi - Alex Wennberg - Riley Sheahan
Defense
Mark Giordano - Adam Larsson
Vince Dunn - Jeremy Lauzon
Haydn Fleury - Jamie Oleksiak
Goalies
Philipp Grubauer
Chris Driedger
Question/Poll for the GDT:
Poll
If you could pick one player from Seattle to get at the deadline, who would it be?
-
34%
Jared McCann
-
46%
Mark Giordano
-
13%
Yanni Gourde
-
1%
Calle Jarnkrok
-
4%
Marcus Johansson
Loading comments...