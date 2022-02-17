Maple Leafs reveal jerseys for Heritage Classic

Tonight, the Maple Leafs revealed the special jersey they will wear at the Heritage Classic.
What’s a Heritage Classic, you say? Well you should ask. The Heritage Classic is a century-old tradition where Canadians and Americans get together and play a game in a football stadium halfway between their home cities. This year, Toronto and Buffalo meet in Hamilton for a game in mid-March.
Buffalo is wearing this:
Classic looks and details with a new, fresh design...
Introducing our Heritage Classic jersey.
Yup, that’s a Sabres jersey.
The Leafs are going for this, the Big T version of the Toronto Arenas jersey:
pasT fuTure
Note: the picture this video riffs off of is this one:
And the original jersey of #16, Ken Randall in the centre top is in the Leafs locker room.
More pictures:
For the Heritage Classic, the @MapleLeafs pay homage to their roots with these slick @adidashockey threads.
Poll
Which jersey do you like better?
-
25%
This special Sabres jersey
-
7%
The regular, nearly indistinguishable, Sabres whites
-
20%
This special heritage Leafs jersey
-
37%
The regular Leafs jersey
-
10%
Any Leafs jersey that is #67 and says Knies on the back
