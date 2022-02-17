 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Maple Leafs reveal jerseys for Heritage Classic

It’s not green, saved you a click.

By KatyaKnappe
Calgary Stampeders v Hamilton Tiger-Cats
Hockey in a football stadium in Hamilton: it’s part of our heritage.
Photo by Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images

Tonight, the Maple Leafs revealed the special jersey they will wear at the Heritage Classic.

What’s a Heritage Classic, you say? Well you should ask. The Heritage Classic is a century-old tradition where Canadians and Americans get together and play a game in a football stadium halfway between their home cities. This year, Toronto and Buffalo meet in Hamilton for a game in mid-March.

Buffalo is wearing this:

Yup, that’s a Sabres jersey.

The Leafs are going for this, the Big T version of the Toronto Arenas jersey:

Note: the picture this video riffs off of is this one:

And the original jersey of #16, Ken Randall in the centre top is in the Leafs locker room.

More pictures:

Poll

Which jersey do you like better?

view results
  • 25%
    This special Sabres jersey
    (10 votes)
  • 7%
    The regular, nearly indistinguishable, Sabres whites
    (3 votes)
  • 20%
    This special heritage Leafs jersey
    (8 votes)
  • 37%
    The regular Leafs jersey
    (15 votes)
  • 10%
    Any Leafs jersey that is #67 and says Knies on the back
    (4 votes)
40 votes total Vote Now

