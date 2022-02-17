Maple Leafs reveal jerseys for Heritage Classic

Tonight, the Maple Leafs revealed the special jersey they will wear at the Heritage Classic.

What’s a Heritage Classic, you say? Well you should ask. The Heritage Classic is a century-old tradition where Canadians and Americans get together and play a game in a football stadium halfway between their home cities. This year, Toronto and Buffalo meet in Hamilton for a game in mid-March.

Buffalo is wearing this:

Classic looks and details with a new, fresh design...



Introducing our Heritage Classic jersey. https://t.co/6pKGaWFaCJ | @adidashockey pic.twitter.com/uDbm4lpiBc — Buffalo Sabres (@BuffaloSabres) February 17, 2022

Yup, that’s a Sabres jersey.

The Leafs are going for this, the Big T version of the Toronto Arenas jersey:

pasT fuTure pic.twitter.com/pmhELsq4BS — Toronto Maple Leafs (@MapleLeafs) February 18, 2022

Note: the picture this video riffs off of is this one:

And the original jersey of #16, Ken Randall in the centre top is in the Leafs locker room.

More pictures:

For the Heritage Classic, the @MapleLeafs pay homage to their roots with these slick @adidashockey threads. pic.twitter.com/RyQT4XZlVC — NHL (@NHL) February 18, 2022