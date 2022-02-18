 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Maple Leafs have signed MHL sniper Dmitry Ovchinnikov to an ELC

One of the best junior points men in the last 3 years is on an ELC and Marlies bound.

Dmitry Ovchinnikov was drafted in the fifth round in 2020, at 137th overall. He was not very well-known at that time, and had played almost exclusively in the junior league (MHL). He had two token KHL games. But in the MHL he was a goal-scoring machine on a spectacular line for Sibirske Snaipery Novosibirsk.

That points pace carried on through this season, but he couldn’t get much more than the “dressed but not played” treatment in the KHL.

Last season, as Ovchinnikov just poured on the points, it became apparent that checking in on his rated points pace was in order. He played a lot of minutes.

He wasn’t running away with the league title when you considered ice time, but he was still really, really good.

Today, we learned that Sibir had willingly terminated his KHL contract, so he is only under contract to the Maple Leafs. A move to the Marlies be imminent, according to the Maple Leafs release.

Ovchinnikov turns 20 this summer, and you can learn a lot more about him here:

