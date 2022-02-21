 clock menu more-arrow no yes

San Jose claims Ryan Dzingel on waivers

Sorry Ottawa, he’s not coming home to you.

Toronto Maple Leafs v Ottawa Senators Photo by André Ringuette/NHLI via Getty Images

The Ryan Dzingel era has come to end on the Leafs. After arriving (metaphorically) in the Nick Ritchie trade on Saturday, he’s only going as far as San Jose, not all the way to Toronto.

The Maple Leafs uncharacteristically announced in advance on Sunday they were going to waive Dzingel at 2 PM, giving teams a lot of time to plan their claims.

San Jose then placed Lane Pederson on waivers today, a player they traded for from Arizona giving up a fourth-round pick. That now seems like a poor decision made just last July.

The Maple Leafs clearly had no intention of making use of Dzingel’s limited talents as anything but insurance and took him in the Ritchie deal because the Coyotes just didn’t want to pay out salary.

