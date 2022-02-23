Kyle Dubas provides details of Rodion Amirov’s health

The entire statement reads:

Toronto Maple Leafs General Manager Kyle Dubas provided the following update today on the status of prospect Rodion Amirov, the team’s first round (15th overall) pick from the 2020 NHL Draft:

“I regret to inform our fans that Rodion Amirov has been diagnosed with a brain tumour.

Rodion commenced the 2021-22 season with Salavat Ufa of the KHL but suffered an injury to open the season. During the course of his recovery from this injury, he developed some new, unrelated symptoms that required ongoing extensive investigations over the last few months.

Rodion is currently undergoing treatment at a medical facility in Germany and will not return to play for the remainder of the season.

Our medical staff has been involved throughout the process alongside Ufa’s and we are in direct contact with the facility on an ongoing basis to monitor his treatment and care. Rodion has the complete support of the Toronto Maple Leafs organization and we will continue to ensure he receives the best care possible throughout this process.

Out of respect for Rodion and his family, the Club will not have any further comment at this time.”