Maple Leafs Game Thread and Preview: A Wild night ahead?

7:00 p.m. ET at Scotiabank Arena

TV/Streaming: TSN 4

Opponent’s SB Nation Site: Hockey Wilderness

Three losses in a row, hopefully turned around tonight. The Leafs have a new forward lineup tonight, with Ondřej Kaše replacing Alex Kerfoot on the second line, as well as the infamous #46 returning to the lineup. Petr Mrázek is the starter tonight, coming off Monday’s loss to the Montreal Canadiens.

We have full coverage of the lines changes in our practice report this morning.

Leafs Lineup

Forwards

Michael Bunting - Auston Matthews - Mitch Marner

Ondřej Kaše - John Tavares - William Nylander

Ilya Mikheyev - David Kämpf - Alex Kerfoot

Pierre Engvall - Jason Spezza - Wayne Simmonds

OUT: Kyle Clifford (scratched)

Defense*

Morgan Rielly - TJ Brodie

Rasmus Sandin - Ilya Lyubushkin

Travis Dermott - Timothy Liljegren

OUT: Jake Muzzin (concussion), Justin Holl (scratched)

Goalies

Petr Mrázek - confirmed starter

Jack Campbell

Wild Lineup

Forwards

Kirill Kaprizov - Ryan Hartman - Mats Zuccarello

Kevin Fiala - Frederick Gaudreau - Matt Boldy

Marcus Foligno - Joel Eriksson Ek - Brandon Duhaime

Connor Dewar - Nico Sturm - Nick Bjugstad

OUT: Mason Shaw (scratched), Jordan Greenway (upper body)

Defense

Alex Goligoski - Jared Spurgeon

Jonas Brodin - Dmitry Kulikov

Jon Merrill - Calen Addison

OUT: Jordie Benn (scratched), Matt Dumba (lower body),

Goalies

Kaapo Kähkönen - confirmed starter

Cam Talbot