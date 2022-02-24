 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Maple Leafs Game Thread and Preview: A Wild night ahead?

The Leafs are trying to break their losing streak

By HardevLad
Toronto Maple Leafs v Minnesota Wild
ST. PAUL, MN - DECEMBER 4: Jason Spezza #19 of the Toronto Maple Leafs celebrates with Auston Matthews #34 after scoring a power play goal while Joel Eriksson Ek #14 of the Minnesota Wild reacts in the second period of the game at Xcel Energy Center on December 4, 2021 in St. Paul, Minnesota.
Minnesota Wild @ Toronto Maple Leafs: Game #51

7:00 p.m. ET at Scotiabank Arena
TV/Streaming: TSN 4
Three losses in a row, hopefully turned around tonight. The Leafs have a new forward lineup tonight, with Ondřej Kaše replacing Alex Kerfoot on the second line, as well as the infamous #46 returning to the lineup. Petr Mrázek is the starter tonight, coming off Monday’s loss to the Montreal Canadiens.

We have full coverage of the lines changes in our practice report this morning.

Leafs Lineup

Forwards

Michael Bunting - Auston Matthews - Mitch Marner
Ondřej Kaše - John Tavares - William Nylander
Ilya Mikheyev - David Kämpf - Alex Kerfoot
Pierre Engvall - Jason Spezza - Wayne Simmonds
OUT: Kyle Clifford (scratched)

Defense*

Morgan Rielly - TJ Brodie
Rasmus Sandin - Ilya Lyubushkin
Travis Dermott - Timothy Liljegren
OUT: Jake Muzzin (concussion), Justin Holl (scratched)

Goalies

Petr Mrázek - confirmed starter
Jack Campbell

Wild Lineup

Forwards

Kirill Kaprizov - Ryan Hartman - Mats Zuccarello
Kevin Fiala - Frederick Gaudreau - Matt Boldy
Marcus Foligno - Joel Eriksson Ek - Brandon Duhaime
Connor Dewar - Nico Sturm - Nick Bjugstad
OUT: Mason Shaw (scratched), Jordan Greenway (upper body)

Defense

Alex Goligoski - Jared Spurgeon
Jonas Brodin - Dmitry Kulikov
Jon Merrill - Calen Addison
OUT: Jordie Benn (scratched), Matt Dumba (lower body),

Goalies

Kaapo Kähkönen - confirmed starter
Cam Talbot

