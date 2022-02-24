Maple Leafs Game Thread and Preview: A Wild night ahead?

Minnesota Wild @ Toronto Maple Leafs: Game #51
7:00 p.m. ET at Scotiabank Arena
TV/Streaming: TSN 4
Opponent’s SB Nation Site: Hockey Wilderness
Three losses in a row, hopefully turned around tonight. The Leafs have a new forward lineup tonight, with Ondřej Kaše replacing Alex Kerfoot on the second line, as well as the infamous #46 returning to the lineup. Petr Mrázek is the starter tonight, coming off Monday’s loss to the Montreal Canadiens.
We have full coverage of the lines changes in our practice report this morning.
Leafs Lineup
Forwards
Michael Bunting - Auston Matthews - Mitch Marner
Ondřej Kaše - John Tavares - William Nylander
Ilya Mikheyev - David Kämpf - Alex Kerfoot
Pierre Engvall - Jason Spezza - Wayne Simmonds
OUT: Kyle Clifford (scratched)
Defense*
Morgan Rielly - TJ Brodie
Rasmus Sandin - Ilya Lyubushkin
Travis Dermott - Timothy Liljegren
OUT: Jake Muzzin (concussion), Justin Holl (scratched)
Goalies
Petr Mrázek - confirmed starter
Jack Campbell
Wild Lineup
Forwards
Kirill Kaprizov - Ryan Hartman - Mats Zuccarello
Kevin Fiala - Frederick Gaudreau - Matt Boldy
Marcus Foligno - Joel Eriksson Ek - Brandon Duhaime
Connor Dewar - Nico Sturm - Nick Bjugstad
OUT: Mason Shaw (scratched), Jordan Greenway (upper body)
Defense
Alex Goligoski - Jared Spurgeon
Jonas Brodin - Dmitry Kulikov
Jon Merrill - Calen Addison
OUT: Jordie Benn (scratched), Matt Dumba (lower body),
Goalies
Kaapo Kähkönen - confirmed starter
Cam Talbot
