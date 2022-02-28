The NHL cuts off Russian partners, websites

Today the National Hockey League announced that they will be ending relationships with advertising partners from Russia and stop promoting the league via Russian langauge websites and social media:

Statement from the National Hockey League: https://t.co/r4jOj5uCrw pic.twitter.com/TPh84ntbDm — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) February 28, 2022

In case you can’t read the embedded tweet:

The National Hockey League condemns Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and urges a peaceful resolution as quickly as possible. Effective immediately, we are suspending our relationships with our business partners in Russia and we are pausing our Russian language social and digital media sites. In addition, we are discontinuing any consideration of Russia as a location for any future competitions involving the NHL. We also remain concerned for the well-being of the players from Russia, who play in the NHL on behalf of their NHL clubs, and not on behalf of Russia. We understand they and their families are being placed in an extremely difficult position.

The NHL is planning on resuming the Global Series next season, and while there are no stops in Russia this time, the future is in doubt. Games are currently scheduled to be played in Germany, Switzerland, Finland, and the Czechia. No dates / host cities have been announced.

If the World Cup also resumes, this statement seems to imply there won’t be a Russian team involved, however that could change by the time the next series is set up.

Earlier today the International Ice Hockey Federation announced their decisions on Russia and international events.