Coyotes at Maple Leafs: this is the preview

Arizona Coyotes @ Toronto Maple Leafs: Game #58
7:00 p.m. ET at Scotiabank Arena
TV/Streaming: SNO
Opponent’s SB Nation Site: Five for Howling
Jack Campbell
The main story today is apparently Jack Campbell has been playing injured with a rib injury and is only now stopping to get it healed. Sheldon Keefe said it happened a while ago and only after he aggravated it on Tuesday against the Kraken did they decide he would need to miss time.
Katya has the full story in a post earlier today.
I don’t think this was a smart decision in any context for Campbell and the Leafs. If Campbell was playing great, maybe I would understand the decision. I wouldn’t agree with it, but whatever. However, Campbell has arguably been the worst goalie since January (we are in March) and he’s been trying to play through an injury to do it? For what? All that did was lose more games and get more injured. Even if he had turned his game around, he would still be more injured and have to sit anyway.
Take a seat, Jack, and get healthy. And to all goalies, for the love of Gord, stop playing injured! It never works, I promise.
William Nylander
Despite a goal and two points last night, William Nylander has been demoted to the third line next to Alex Kerfoot and Wayne Simmonds. Tavares is playing with Kaše and Robertson, while the third line is staying intact.
We all know about the turnover, it’s all anyone can talk about with him even when plenty of other players do it all the time. I disagree with Keefe’s assessment. I thought he’s been good on the forecheck paired with Robertson and hard on the puck in both zones. Plus he’s producing. The second line is finally getting out of its slump and looking like a line.
Keefe on what Nylander has to do: "Move his feet, get involved, get engaged on both sides of the puck ... things have really stalled here." #Leafs— Terry Koshan (@koshtorontosun) March 10, 2022
For me, I could see the reasoning behind changing the lines. The third line has been great, so there’s a need to find somewhere else for Kaše to play. The fourth line doesn’t work, so why not with Tavares. It’s probably important to not completely forget Kerfoot ahead of the deadline, so moving him off the fourth line is also needed. I can see this lineup being the logical conclusion of that.
Giving Nylander a mission statement and motivation to be on his new line is also fair, but in this market you don’t make it public. I’ve never liked it, especially when it’s framed as a punishment. All it does is create negative press that the players read, what good is that?
Rasmus Sandin
Sandin is coming back soon, but just not right now.
Keefe points out that Sandin hasn't been able to get in a full practice coming off the illness— Mark Masters (@markhmasters) March 10, 2022
They've also been happy with where the D's at
So, Rasmus sits for another game tonight ... then gets a couple practices in before Sunday's outdoor game v Sabres
Jason Spezza
And finally, we aren’t saying Spezza has ended up being the 13th forward on this team, but we’re not not saying it.
Keefe says he's spoken to Spezza about the situation ... Thursday was load management on a back-to-back & tonight Leafs want to get a look at this specific forward alignment ... but Jason will be back in moving forward— Mark Masters (@markhmasters) March 10, 2022
Erik Källgren
The Leafs called up their Marlies goalie this morning after the news about Campbell. Marlies expert Mark has this to say about him. Källgren is a former Coyotes organization player so he’ll get to see his old team tonight. Maybe he’ll even get to play. I hope not, though.
Erik Källgren has been the Toronto Marlies MVP this season.— Mark (@MarkUkLeaf) March 10, 2022
I hope he receives some starts to showcase his abilities.
I am very happy for him. It’s been a tough season and workload for goaltenders on the Marlies.
Leafs Lineup
Forwards
Michael Bunting - Auston Matthews - Mitch Marner
Nick Robertson - John Tavares - Ondřej Kaše
Wayne Simmonds - Alex Kerfoot - William Nylander
Ilya Mikheyev - David Kämpf - Pierre Engvall
OUT: Jason Spezza (scratched), Kyle Clifford (scratched)
Defense
Morgan Rielly - Timothy Liljegren
TJ Brodie - Justin Holl
Travis Dermott - Ilya Lyubushkin
OUT: Jake Muzzin (concussion), Rasmus Sandin (illness), Mac Hollowell (scratched)
Goalies
Petr Mrázek - confirmed starter
Erik Källgren
OUT: Jack Campbell (ribs)
The Coyotes
Am I supposed to have something to say about them? I’m just a 10-year-old. Maybe I’m supposed to tell jokes. Here’s one: Phil Kessel had a baby, forcing some fans to feel like they’re being replaced.
Here are the Coyotes lines. They are not very good. Worst in the NHL, in fact. They have Nick Ritchie now and Travis Boyd at 1C, bless them.
Forwards
Clayton Keller - Travis Boyd - Nick Schmaltz
Alex Galchenyuk - Riley Nash - Phil Kessel
Nick Ritchie - Barrett Hayton - Loui Eriksson
Lawson Crouse - Matias Maccelli - Christian Fischer
OUT: Johan Larsson (lower body), Jay Beagle (lower body), Andrew Ladd (lower body), Antoine Roussel (lower body), Hudson Fasching (scratched)
Defense
Shayne Gostisbehere - Dysin Mayo
J.J. Moser - Anton Stralman
Vladislav Kolyachonok - Jakob Chychrun
OUT: Conor Timmins (knee), Kyle Capobianco (scratched)
Goalies
Scott Wedgewood - confirmed starter
Karel Vejmelka
