Coyotes at Maple Leafs: this is the preview

7:00 p.m. ET at Scotiabank Arena

TV/Streaming: SNO

Opponent’s SB Nation Site: Five for Howling

Jack Campbell

The main story today is apparently Jack Campbell has been playing injured with a rib injury and is only now stopping to get it healed. Sheldon Keefe said it happened a while ago and only after he aggravated it on Tuesday against the Kraken did they decide he would need to miss time.

Katya has the full story in a post earlier today.

I don’t think this was a smart decision in any context for Campbell and the Leafs. If Campbell was playing great, maybe I would understand the decision. I wouldn’t agree with it, but whatever. However, Campbell has arguably been the worst goalie since January (we are in March) and he’s been trying to play through an injury to do it? For what? All that did was lose more games and get more injured. Even if he had turned his game around, he would still be more injured and have to sit anyway.

Take a seat, Jack, and get healthy. And to all goalies, for the love of Gord, stop playing injured! It never works, I promise.

William Nylander

Despite a goal and two points last night, William Nylander has been demoted to the third line next to Alex Kerfoot and Wayne Simmonds. Tavares is playing with Kaše and Robertson, while the third line is staying intact.

We all know about the turnover, it’s all anyone can talk about with him even when plenty of other players do it all the time. I disagree with Keefe’s assessment. I thought he’s been good on the forecheck paired with Robertson and hard on the puck in both zones. Plus he’s producing. The second line is finally getting out of its slump and looking like a line.

Keefe on what Nylander has to do: "Move his feet, get involved, get engaged on both sides of the puck ... things have really stalled here." #Leafs — Terry Koshan (@koshtorontosun) March 10, 2022

For me, I could see the reasoning behind changing the lines. The third line has been great, so there’s a need to find somewhere else for Kaše to play. The fourth line doesn’t work, so why not with Tavares. It’s probably important to not completely forget Kerfoot ahead of the deadline, so moving him off the fourth line is also needed. I can see this lineup being the logical conclusion of that.

Giving Nylander a mission statement and motivation to be on his new line is also fair, but in this market you don’t make it public. I’ve never liked it, especially when it’s framed as a punishment. All it does is create negative press that the players read, what good is that?

Rasmus Sandin

Sandin is coming back soon, but just not right now.

Keefe points out that Sandin hasn't been able to get in a full practice coming off the illness



They've also been happy with where the D's at



So, Rasmus sits for another game tonight ... then gets a couple practices in before Sunday's outdoor game v Sabres — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) March 10, 2022

Jason Spezza

And finally, we aren’t saying Spezza has ended up being the 13th forward on this team, but we’re not not saying it.

Keefe says he's spoken to Spezza about the situation ... Thursday was load management on a back-to-back & tonight Leafs want to get a look at this specific forward alignment ... but Jason will be back in moving forward — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) March 10, 2022

Erik Källgren

The Leafs called up their Marlies goalie this morning after the news about Campbell. Marlies expert Mark has this to say about him. Källgren is a former Coyotes organization player so he’ll get to see his old team tonight. Maybe he’ll even get to play. I hope not, though.

Erik Källgren has been the Toronto Marlies MVP this season.



I hope he receives some starts to showcase his abilities.



I am very happy for him. It’s been a tough season and workload for goaltenders on the Marlies. — Mark (@MarkUkLeaf) March 10, 2022

Leafs Lineup

Forwards

Michael Bunting - Auston Matthews - Mitch Marner

Nick Robertson - John Tavares - Ondřej Kaše

Wayne Simmonds - Alex Kerfoot - William Nylander

Ilya Mikheyev - David Kämpf - Pierre Engvall

OUT: Jason Spezza (scratched), Kyle Clifford (scratched)

Defense

Morgan Rielly - Timothy Liljegren

TJ Brodie - Justin Holl

Travis Dermott - Ilya Lyubushkin

OUT: Jake Muzzin (concussion), Rasmus Sandin (illness), Mac Hollowell (scratched)

Goalies

Petr Mrázek - confirmed starter

Erik Källgren

OUT: Jack Campbell (ribs)

The Coyotes

Am I supposed to have something to say about them? I’m just a 10-year-old. Maybe I’m supposed to tell jokes. Here’s one: Phil Kessel had a baby, forcing some fans to feel like they’re being replaced.

Here are the Coyotes lines. They are not very good. Worst in the NHL, in fact. They have Nick Ritchie now and Travis Boyd at 1C, bless them.

Forwards

Clayton Keller - Travis Boyd - Nick Schmaltz

Alex Galchenyuk - Riley Nash - Phil Kessel

Nick Ritchie - Barrett Hayton - Loui Eriksson

Lawson Crouse - Matias Maccelli - Christian Fischer

OUT: Johan Larsson (lower body), Jay Beagle (lower body), Andrew Ladd (lower body), Antoine Roussel (lower body), Hudson Fasching (scratched)

Defense

Shayne Gostisbehere - Dysin Mayo

J.J. Moser - Anton Stralman

Vladislav Kolyachonok - Jakob Chychrun

OUT: Conor Timmins (knee), Kyle Capobianco (scratched)

Goalies

Scott Wedgewood - confirmed starter

Karel Vejmelka