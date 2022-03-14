Auston Matthews suspended two games for cross-checking Rasmus Dahlin

The event:

Dahlin and Matthews get into it, and there probably should be some supplementary discipline to come from that cross-check... pic.twitter.com/ydaeGIvKbG — Shayna (@hayyyshayyy) March 13, 2022

The precedents:

See the list in this post, Ask Peelsy: How many games for Auston Matthews? but there has only been one cross-checking suspension this season.

The verdict:

Toronto’s Auston Matthews has been suspended for two games for Cross-checking Buffalo’s Rasmus Dahlin. https://t.co/yZaJTAZHjv — NHL Player Safety (@NHLPlayerSafety) March 14, 2022

The NHL video explainer is available at the link in the Tweet above, if you want to hear it. The gist of it is that the cross-check hits Dahlin in the neck. The play was not part of hockey action to box out a player, it was retaliation for the shoving match that preceded it.