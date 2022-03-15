Stars at Maple Leafs Preview and Game Thread: Robertson family reunion

7:00 p.m. ET at Scotiabank Arena

TV/Streaming: TSN 4

Opponent’s SB Nation Site: Defending Big D

Tonight, Nick Robertson returns to the lineup (he was swapped with Carl Dahlström on the off day for salary reasons) to play against his big brother, Jason Robertson and his Dallas Stars. I say that this team is Jason’s sincerely, as he’s the team’s leading goalscorer, and his center Joe Pavelski is the team’s leading point-getter and recently signed to an extension. Drafted in the second round, Robertson was second in Calder Trophy voting behind Kirill Kaprizov last year. Hopefully the younger Nick can follow in his footsteps.

Tonight is also the first night without Auston Matthews, who’s serving the first game of his two game suspension. The second game will be against Carolina on Thursday.

John Tavares is taking his place on the first line, with Alex Kerfoot moving up to play centre between Robertson and William Nylander. Quick aside on Nylander, there was a troll making rumours that Nylander was getting traded for a goalie. The quotes were completely fabricated, give them no oxygen.

On defense, the Leafs have swapped Timothy Liljegren with Ilya Lyubushkin on the top pair with Morgan Rielly. Liljegren played the least of all the defenders in the outdoor game, only 10 minutes, so it seems that experiment is over. Might he get back next to Rielly someday, maybe. But for now, it’s going to be Boosh.

In net, Erik Källgren makes his first career NHL start after stopping 11 of 12 in a loss to Arizona last week. Let’s see what the 25-year-old SHL Champion can do.

Back to the Stars, Miro Heiskanen is out with mono, while Anton Khudobin has surgery the other day, meaning Braden Holtby (who is also injured at the moment) is not going to be traded at the deadline.

John Klingberg will be another player to watch. The pending UFA would look really good in the Leafs top four.

Leafs Lineup

Forwards

Michael Bunting - John Tavares - Mitch Marner

Nick Robertson - Alex Kerfoot - William Nylander

Ilya Mikheyev - David Kämpf - Pierre Engvall

Kyle Clifford - Jason Spezza - Ondřej Kaše

OUT: Auston Matthews (suspended, 1/2), Wayne Simmonds (scratched)

Defense*

Morgan Rielly - Ilya Lyubushkin

TJ Brodie - Justin Holl

Rasmus Sandin - Timothy Liljegren

OUT: Jake Muzzin (concussion), Travis Dermott (scratched)

Goalies

Erik Källgren - confirmed starter

Petr Mrázek

OUT: Jack Campbell (ribs)

Stars Lineup

Forwards

Jason Robertson - Roope Hintz - Joe Pavelski

Jamie Benn - Tyler Seguin - Alexander Radulov

Michael Raffl - Radek Faksa - Denis Gurianov

Marian Studenic - Luke Glendening - Joel Kiviranta

OUT: Jacob Peterson (scratched)

Defense*

Ryan Suter - Jani Hakanpaa

Esa Lindell - John Klingberg

Thomas Harley - Joel Hanley

OUT: Miro Heiskanen (mononucleosis), Andrej Sekera (upper body)

Goalies

Jake Oettinger - confirmed starter

Adam Scheel

OUT: Braden Holtby (lower body)