Hurricanes at Maple Leafs Preview and Game Thread: a bigger challenge for Källgren

It’s the St. Pats game

By HardevLad
NHL: MAR 15 Stars at Maple Leafs
TORONTO, ON - MARCH 15: Toronto Maple Leafs Goalie Erik Kallgren (50) makes a save during the NHL regular season game between the Dallas Stars and the Toronto Maple Leafs on March 15, 2022, at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, ON, Canada.
Carolina Hurricanes @ Toronto Maple Leafs: Game #61

7:00 p.m. ET at Scotiabank Arena
TV/Streaming: Sportsnet Ontario
Opponent’s SB Nation Site: Canes Country

Tonight, Erik Källgren will face a much bigger challenge in his second career start as he faces one of the league’s best offenses in the Carolina Hurricanes. The Canes produce the second most expected goals per game at 5v5 — the Leafs are in third place with the Panthers ahead of them both. The Stars have been relatively mediocre offensively this season. It was a good introduction for him, and he aced it, but tonight will be a much bigger challenge.

Auston Matthews is out for his second game of two because of the suspension. Matthews still has a six-goal lead over Leon Draisaitl for the Rocket Richard.

As for the team on the ice, Ondřej Kaše has moved up to the second line, with Nick Robertson shuffling down to the fourth line. As of right now, Kyle Clifford is still in the lineup with Wayne Simmonds continuing to sit. The defense is unchanged.

The Leafs are going full Toronto St. Pats tonight for St. Patrick’s Day. I’d argue today should really be Holi Day and the Leafs should wear full rainbows, but this is good too.

Leafs Lineup

Forwards

Michael Bunting - John Tavares - Mitch Marner
William Nylander - Alex Kerfoot - Ondřej Kaše
Ilya Mikheyev - David Kämpf - Pierre Engvall
Kyle Clifford - Jason Spezza - Nick Robertson
OUT: Auston Matthews (suspended, 2/2), Wayne Simmonds (scratched)

Defense

Morgan Rielly - Ilya Lyubushkin
TJ Brodie - Justin Holl
Rasmus Sandin - Timothy Liljegren
OUT: Jake Muzzin (concussion), Travis Dermott (scratched)

Goalies

Erik Källgren - confirmed starter
Petr Mrázek
OUT: Jack Campbell (ribs)

Frederik Andersen starts against his old team. DeAngelo hasn’t played in nine games, but might make his return tonight. The Canes don’t have an extra skater on the roster so I think he’s playing. Yuck.

Hurricanes Lineup

Forwards

Andrei Svechnikov - Sebastian Aho - Teuvo Teravainen
Jordan Martinook - Vincent Trocheck - Martin Necas
Nino Niederreiter - Jordan Staal - Jesper Fast
Steven Lorentz - Jesperi Kotkaniemi - Derek Stepan
OUT: Seth Jarvis (hip)

Defense*

Jaccob Slavin - Ethan Bear
Brady Skjei - Brett Pesce
Ian Cole - Anthony DeAngelo
OUT: Brendan Smith (head)

Goalies

Frederik Andersen - confirmed starter
Antti Raanta

Poll

Can Källgren do it again?

view results
  • 51%
    Yes!
    (76 votes)
  • 48%
    Umm, it’ll be tough
    (72 votes)
148 votes total Vote Now

