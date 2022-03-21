 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Maple Leafs trade depth defender Alex Biega to Nashville: Dreger

The Leafs find a home for another player that didn’t work out.

By KatyaKnappe
NHL: JAN 19 Maple Leafs at Rangers Photo by Joshua Sarner/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

He’s the only Biega in the NHL, so it has to be him. We’ll update when we know more.

I’m assuming this was on TV in America.

It’s interesting that Dermott’s final game seemed like a chance for Nashville to decide on him, and they passed.

And to make this official:

