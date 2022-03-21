Maple Leafs trade depth defender Alex Biega to Nashville: Dreger

Biega to Nashville.— Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) March 21, 2022
He’s the only Biega in the NHL, so it has to be him. We’ll update when we know more.
.@KevinWeekes reports that the Predators have acquired defenseman Alex Biega from the Toronto Maple Leafs for future considerations.— Adam Vingan (@AdamVingan) March 21, 2022
I’m assuming this was on TV in America.
It’s interesting that Dermott’s final game seemed like a chance for Nashville to decide on him, and they passed.
And to make this official:
**Breaking News**— Kevin Weekes (@KevinWeekes) March 21, 2022
Alex Biega to @PredsNHL from @MapleLeafs for Future Considerations. @espn @NHLNetwork @TSNHockey #HockeyTwitter
