Rasmus Sandin to LTIR — will miss weeks

Rasmus Sandin will be placed on LTIR and is likely to miss weeks, not days per a report. The injury, thought to be to his knee, happened in the recent Nashville game prior to the deadline.

Word is Rasmus Sandin is out weeks, not days, so it wouldn't be a surprise to see the #leafs add him to LTIR. @TSNBobMcKenzie had more on that possibility in this thread ⬇️ https://t.co/xBtkQPmvWn — Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) March 21, 2022

The exact injury event is a bit of a mystery at this point. He played very little after being on the ice for one of the third period goals against, but did have one shift late in the third, and was on the ice at the end of the game.

In return the Leafs seem to have given the Predators a defenceman.

Because Sandin cannot be “papered” down to the AHL today, he must remain on the NHL for the entire season. There will be no moving him to the AHL for cap reasons at any point in the future.

With Travis Dermott gone, and Mark Giordano yet to arrive, the Leafs defensive pairs at practice today included Jake Muzzin in a no-contact jersey on the third pair with Timothy Liljegren. TJ Brodie did the duties on the second power play unit.