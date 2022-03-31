Jets at Maple Leafs Preview and Game Chat: help is on the way

7:00 p.m. ET at Scotiabank Arena

TV/Streaming: TSN4

After a convincing win over the Boston Bruins where two more players fell to injury, the Leafs will soon be getting some help with players getting more healthy. Until then, welcome back Michael Hutchinson and your Marlies friends!

Petr Mrázek is out for the season with a groin injury, leaving Erik Källgren back in charge of the Leafs net with Hutchinson his backup. Meanwhile Ilya Lyubushkin is out with a head injury, putting Carl Dahlström into the lineup alongside Timothy Liljegren on the third pair. Jake Muzzin is still out, but is joining the team on their road trip. His return is imminent. Rasmus Sandin won’t be.

Only Ondřej Kaše is out (placed on LTIR) at forward so the forward group is pretty much intact. The Leafs have rotated their fourth liners, so Wayne Simmonds is in and Colin Blackwell (who scored on Tuesday) is out. Nick Abruzzese is still not yet prepared to play, but I wonder if he’ll come in the lineup on Saturday night.

Quotes from morning skate:

Simmonds on teams relishing wins v Leafs:



"I’m not trying to be arrogant or cocky, but I feel like Toronto is kind of universally known as the centre of the hockey world. I know when I used to play against the Leafs, I’d want to crush’em every single time. I know that feeling" — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) March 31, 2022

Keefe on Clifford, Spezza & Simmonds:



"All three of them, to me, have to continue to get better. Blackwell’s come in & done a great job for us & he’s got a leg up on them. Those are veteran guys that we respect greatly & we want them to continue to find their game." — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) March 31, 2022

Sheldon Keefe on Jack Campbell: "He’s actually cleared medically at this point, it’s just a matter of him feeling good & ready to play in a game. It’s been a while since we’ve had a full practice as a team so he isn’t going to play tonight."@TSN_Edge — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) March 31, 2022

Sheldon Keefe says Jake Muzzin is “getting close” and it looks like the d-man will accompany the Leafs on the upcoming road trip



He’s been sidelined with a concussion since Feb. 21 @TSN_Edge — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) March 31, 2022

Leafs Lineup

Forwards

Michael Bunting - Auston Matthews - Mitch Marner

Ilya Mikheyev - John Tavares - Alexander Kerfoot

Pierre Engvall - David Kämpf - William Nylander

Kyle Clifford - Jason Spezza - Wayne Simmonds

OUT: Colin Blackwell (scratched), Nick Abruzzese (scratched), Ondřej Kaše (head)

Defense

Morgan Rielly - TJ Brodie

Mark Giordano - Justin Holl

Carl Dahlström - Timothy Liljegren

OUT: Filip Kral (scratched), Mac Hollowell (scratched), Jake Muzzin (concussion), Rasmus Sandin (knee), Ilya Lyubushkin (head)

Goalies

Erik Källgren - confirmed starter

Michael Hutchinson

OUT: Jack Campbell (ribs), Petr Mrázek (groin)

Adam Brooks makes another return to Toronto on Winnipeg’s fourth line. The Jets have two players who recently tested positive for COVID-19, so please let this not be the start of another outbreak. Dominic Toninato is also a former Leafs pick, but he didn’t sign after finishing college, but has certainly made a career for himself as a fourth liner like Brooks.

Jets Lineup

Forwards

Paul Stastny - Mark Scheifele - Nikolaj Ehlers

Evgeny Svechnikov - Pierre-Luc Dubois - Blake Wheeler

Zach Sanford - Adam Lowry - Mason Appleton

Jansen Harkins - Dominic Toninato Adam Brooks

OUT: Cole Perfetti (upper body), Morgan Barron (scratched), Kyle Connor (COVID)

Defense

Josh Morrissey - Dylan DeMelo

Logan Stanley - Brenden Dillon

Ville Heinola - Neal Pionk

OUT: Dylan Samberg (upper body), Nate Schmidt (COVID)

Goalies

Connor Hellebuyck - confirmed starter

Eric Comrie