 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Jets at Maple Leafs Preview and Game Chat: help is on the way

Welcome back, Michael Hutchinson!

By HardevLad
/ new
NHL: MAR 29 Maple Leafs at Bruins
BOSTON, MA - MARCH 29: Toronto Maple Leafs goalie Erik Kallgren (50) eyes a face off during a game between the Boston Bruins and the Toronto Maple Leafs on March 29, 2022, at TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts.
Photo by Fred Kfoury III/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Winnipeg Jets @ Toronto Maple Leafs: Game #67

7:00 p.m. ET at Scotiabank Arena
TV/Streaming: TSN4
Opponent’s SB Nation Site: Arctic Ice Hockey

After a convincing win over the Boston Bruins where two more players fell to injury, the Leafs will soon be getting some help with players getting more healthy. Until then, welcome back Michael Hutchinson and your Marlies friends!

Petr Mrázek is out for the season with a groin injury, leaving Erik Källgren back in charge of the Leafs net with Hutchinson his backup. Meanwhile Ilya Lyubushkin is out with a head injury, putting Carl Dahlström into the lineup alongside Timothy Liljegren on the third pair. Jake Muzzin is still out, but is joining the team on their road trip. His return is imminent. Rasmus Sandin won’t be.

Only Ondřej Kaše is out (placed on LTIR) at forward so the forward group is pretty much intact. The Leafs have rotated their fourth liners, so Wayne Simmonds is in and Colin Blackwell (who scored on Tuesday) is out. Nick Abruzzese is still not yet prepared to play, but I wonder if he’ll come in the lineup on Saturday night.

Quotes from morning skate:

Leafs Lineup

Forwards

Michael Bunting - Auston Matthews - Mitch Marner
Ilya Mikheyev - John Tavares - Alexander Kerfoot
Pierre Engvall - David Kämpf - William Nylander
Kyle Clifford - Jason Spezza - Wayne Simmonds
OUT: Colin Blackwell (scratched), Nick Abruzzese (scratched), Ondřej Kaše (head)

Defense

Morgan Rielly - TJ Brodie
Mark Giordano - Justin Holl
Carl Dahlström - Timothy Liljegren
OUT: Filip Kral (scratched), Mac Hollowell (scratched), Jake Muzzin (concussion), Rasmus Sandin (knee), Ilya Lyubushkin (head)

Goalies

Erik Källgren - confirmed starter
Michael Hutchinson
OUT: Jack Campbell (ribs), Petr Mrázek (groin)

Adam Brooks makes another return to Toronto on Winnipeg’s fourth line. The Jets have two players who recently tested positive for COVID-19, so please let this not be the start of another outbreak. Dominic Toninato is also a former Leafs pick, but he didn’t sign after finishing college, but has certainly made a career for himself as a fourth liner like Brooks.

Jets Lineup

Forwards

Paul Stastny - Mark Scheifele - Nikolaj Ehlers
Evgeny Svechnikov - Pierre-Luc Dubois - Blake Wheeler
Zach Sanford - Adam Lowry - Mason Appleton
Jansen Harkins - Dominic Toninato Adam Brooks
OUT: Cole Perfetti (upper body), Morgan Barron (scratched), Kyle Connor (COVID)

Defense

Josh Morrissey - Dylan DeMelo
Logan Stanley - Brenden Dillon
Ville Heinola - Neal Pionk
OUT: Dylan Samberg (upper body), Nate Schmidt (COVID)

Goalies

Connor Hellebuyck - confirmed starter
Eric Comrie

More From Pension Plan Puppets

Loading comments...