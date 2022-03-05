Canucks at Maple Leafs Preview and Game Thread: All eyes on Toronto as Wayne celebrates 1000

7:00 p.m. ET at Scotiabank Arena

TV/Streaming: Sportsnet (not CBC)

Opponent’s SB Nation Site: Nucks Misconduct

It is remarkable to me that Wayne Simmonds is celebrating his 1000th career NHL game at only the age of 33. When I think of players hitting the eon milestone, I think of guys on their very last legs, days away from retirement. And while Simmonds isn’t the fast, crafty, dominant player he was in his prime who was both incredible off the rush and in front of the net, he’s still got a lot of game left in him, even for someone with 1219 penalty minutes in his career. He’s travelled some hard miles, which has probably taken away from my favourite parts about him: his incredible skating and hands.

So tonight we celebrate the Wayne Train. I hope he scores tonight, and Omar gets that amazing t-shirt!

As for the game tonight, the Leafs showed off some new lines yesterday, including Nick Robertson getting a look on the second line next to Tavares and Nylander. I’ve written already about how this might not be the best move for any of them, but there’s a small chance it turns into something great. Here’s hoping for greatness.

The other news that has everyone talking is the absence of Rasmus Sandin. We’ve said before, Sandin is out with an illness (the stomach bug that’s been going around the team). He was sent down to the Marlies yesterday to get Mac Hollowell up to be the extra emergency replacement should someone else on defense get sick. He’s not demoted or buried, they just needed an extra body.

Jack Campbell gets the start tonight. Hopefully him liking Saturday night games can get him going again, though it didn’t exactly work out last time.

Keefe on starting Jack Campbell: "He's had enough time here from the last game to clear his head"



Bunting: "Soupy's a gamer. He's looking forward to getting back in & proving he is a great goaltender"https://t.co/2idgiYdxJE — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) March 5, 2022

Leafs Lineup

Forwards

Michael Bunting - Auston Matthews - Mitch Marner

Nick Robertson - John Tavares - William Nylander

Ilya Mikheyev - David Kämpf - Pierre Engvall

Alex Kerfoot - Jason Spezza - Wayne Simmonds

OUT: Ondřej Kaše (illness), Kyle Clifford (scratched)

Defense*

Morgan Rielly - Timothy Liljegren

TJ Brodie - Justin Holl

Travis Dermott - Ilya Lyubushkin

OUT: Jake Muzzin (concussion), Mac Hollowell (scratched)

Goalies

Jack Campbell - confirmed starter

Petr Mrázek

As for the Canucks, there’s been lots of kind words being thrown in both directions as reporters ask coaches and players about their potential future teammates. JT Miller, especially. Also Bruce Boudreau can’t stop being a Leafs fan.

Bruce Boudreau: "The media thinks every #Canucks player is getting traded but, honest to God's truth, we haven't had one word said about it. Not one player has come up to me."https://t.co/wCIeEFpqRi — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) March 5, 2022

#Canucks coach Boudreau playing the underdog card ahead of showdown with #LeafsForever



"No one expects us to win tonight ... They come at you in waves. The way they can move the puck & the talent they have up front ... you better be prepared to defend"https://t.co/1ljEeBwDx9 — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) March 5, 2022

Canucks Lineup

Forwards

Tanner Pearson - J.T. Miller - Brock Boeser

Nils Hoglander - Elias Pettersson - Conor Garland

Vasily Podkolzin - Bo Horvat - Alex Chiasson

Tyler Motte - Juho Lammikko - Matthew Highmore

OUT: Jason Dickinson (injured), Philippe Di Giuseppe (scratched)

Defense*

Oliver Ekman-Larsson - Tyler Myers

Quinn Hughes - Luke Schenn

Brad Hunt - Travis Hamonic

OUT: Kyle Burroughs (injured), Tucker Poolman (injured), Madison Bowey (scratched)

Goalies

Thatcher Demko - confirmed starter

Jaroslav Halak