Back to Excited Episode 175: Don’t expand the playoffs

Why a play-in would suck, and non-Atlantic contending teams

By Arvind.
NHL: New York Islanders at Montreal Canadiens Eric Bolte-USA TODAY Sports

Welcome to another episode of Back to Excited. Today we discuss:

  • Why an NBA-style play-in would be a bad idea in the NHL [1:30]
  • Some of the Stanley Cup Contenders who are not in the Atlantic division (Carolina, Colorado, Calgary, Minnesota, St. Louis, Edmonton)[25:20]

As always, you can find the podcast on Apple Podcasts, Soundcloud, Spotify, and anywhere else podcasts are distributed. Let us know what you’d think of an NBA-style play-in tournament in the NHL. And what teams you think are most dangerous, outside of the Atlantic division.

Thanks for listening!

