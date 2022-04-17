Back to Excited Episode 175: Don’t expand the playoffs

Welcome to another episode of Back to Excited. Today we discuss:

Why an NBA-style play-in would be a bad idea in the NHL [1:30]

Some of the Stanley Cup Contenders who are not in the Atlantic division (Carolina, Colorado, Calgary, Minnesota, St. Louis, Edmonton)[25:20]

Let us know what you'd think of an NBA-style play-in tournament in the NHL. And what teams you think are most dangerous, outside of the Atlantic division.

