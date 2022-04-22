 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Kyle Clifford and Wayne Simmonds fined for very different infractions

The fines are almost identical.

By KatyaKnappe
NHL: APR 16 Maple Leafs at Senators
He was in the lineup for a reason. And here we are.
Photo by Richard A. Whittaker/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

It was more of a bob or a bonk, and likely should be called unsportsmanlike conduct.

The still shot.

This one was a little more serious and less silly:

What this all reveals is how foolish the fine system is — it’s capped at a percentage of salary, so these two are almost the same fines, not because the actions are the same, but because the players make similar money.

This is the NHL way.

