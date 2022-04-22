Kyle Clifford and Wayne Simmonds fined for very different infractions

Toronto’s Kyle Clifford has been fined $2,500, the maximum allowable under the CBA, for High-sticking Tampa Bay’s Corey Perry. — NHL Player Safety (@NHLPlayerSafety) April 22, 2022

Clifford bopped Perry on the head with his stick pic.twitter.com/NDvIdwsfdk — Omar (@TicTacTOmar) April 22, 2022

It was more of a bob or a bonk, and likely should be called unsportsmanlike conduct.

The still shot.

only Leafs highlight of the night pic.twitter.com/oe2ziXCnKc — Omar (@TicTacTOmar) April 22, 2022

This one was a little more serious and less silly:

Toronto’s Wayne Simmonds has been fined $2,250, the maximum allowable under the CBA, for Charging Tampa Bay’s Mikhail Sergachev. — NHL Player Safety (@NHLPlayerSafety) April 22, 2022

What this all reveals is how foolish the fine system is — it’s capped at a percentage of salary, so these two are almost the same fines, not because the actions are the same, but because the players make similar money.

This is the NHL way.