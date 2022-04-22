Kyle Clifford and Wayne Simmonds fined for very different infractions

Toronto’s Kyle Clifford has been fined $2,500, the maximum allowable under the CBA, for High-sticking Tampa Bay’s Corey Perry.— NHL Player Safety (@NHLPlayerSafety) April 22, 2022
Clifford bopped Perry on the head with his stick pic.twitter.com/NDvIdwsfdk— Omar (@TicTacTOmar) April 22, 2022
It was more of a bob or a bonk, and likely should be called unsportsmanlike conduct.
The still shot.
only Leafs highlight of the night pic.twitter.com/oe2ziXCnKc— Omar (@TicTacTOmar) April 22, 2022
This one was a little more serious and less silly:
Toronto’s Wayne Simmonds has been fined $2,250, the maximum allowable under the CBA, for Charging Tampa Bay’s Mikhail Sergachev.— NHL Player Safety (@NHLPlayerSafety) April 22, 2022
Simmonds dropped Sergachev pic.twitter.com/o2XfH3vgeV— Omar (@TicTacTOmar) April 22, 2022
What this all reveals is how foolish the fine system is — it’s capped at a percentage of salary, so these two are almost the same fines, not because the actions are the same, but because the players make similar money.
This is the NHL way.
