FTB: Will Auston Matthews sit until the playoffs?

Good morning fans of the Toronto Maple Legs and wayward investors.
We're down to the nitty-gritty of the season, with only four more games to go.
One question that we have for these four games is about the best player in the league. Auston Matthews has missed the past three games with an undisclosed "new" injury, and with so few games remaining, will we see him again before the playoffs?
You want to have your players going at 100% coming into the post-season, and with a playoff spot guaranteed, why risk making the injury worse?
Matthews may want to get back into the games for a couple reasons; he's in the Hart Trophy race, he's only two goals away from 60 on the season, anw d he has that competitive nature that the best ones have.
So, readers, what say you?
Poll
Will Auston Matthews play before the playoffs?
-
39%
Yes! He'll play the final four games
-
23%
Yes! He'll play until he hits 60 goals
-
21%
Yes! He'll play the final home game.
-
15%
No! Sit him. We need him healthy.
Now, some news tidbits to talk about.
Some fines were handed out.
This better be good.
Another NHL legend has passed.
The NHL Global Series will return next season.
The Leafs are Miami-adjacent tonight and play the Florida Panthers at 7:00.
See you then and Go Leafs Go.
