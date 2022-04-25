Eastern Bias Standings Watch

The NHL has helpfully provided a day where two powerhouses of losing, Philadelphia and Chicago, play the only game. With a few games left, we can sort out who is going to land where at the top of the Eastern Conference — the one that matters.

Eastern Conference Standings Team GP W L OT PTS P% RW ROW GF GA DIFF Team GP W L OT PTS P% RW ROW GF GA DIFF Florida 79 57 16 6 120 0.759 41 54 332 232 100 Carolina 80 52 20 8 112 0.7 45 51 268 196 72 Toronto 80 52 21 7 111 0.694 43 49 307 251 56 NY Rangers 79 51 22 6 108 0.684 43 47 245 197 48 Tampa Bay 79 49 22 8 106 0.671 37 47 275 223 52 Boston 79 49 25 5 103 0.652 38 47 244 213 31 Pittsburgh 80 45 24 11 101 0.631 36 42 266 221 45 Washington 79 44 23 12 100 0.633 35 39 271 233 38

All eight teams are set, Florida is in first place, and everyone has 100 points. Beyond that some things are still undecided.

1. No one can catch Florida. That one is obvious, as Carolina can only get to 116 points.

2. Toronto can come second in the east if several teams cooperate by losing.

3. The wild cards aren’t set, even though they sure seemed to be before Pittsburgh lost their starter. If Washington finishes ahead of Pittsburgh, they move from facing the Panthers as the second wild card team to playing whoever is second in the Metro instead. That’s a very meaningful difference.

4. Carolina, who have goalie troubles of near Leafs proportion, can fall to second in the Metro behind the Rangers, but no lower.

5. The Altantic is still up for grabs below the Panthers:

Toronto with 111 points have two games: Detroit and Boston

Tampa with 106 points have three games: Columbus, Columbus and the Islanders

Boston with 103 points have three games: Florida, Buffalo and Toronto

Tampa can overtake the Leafs. They have to win out their three games to finish with 112, while the Leafs lose both in regulation and finish with 111. Boston would have at least 105 points in this scenario, but would still be fourth.

Any point in either of the two final games for the Leafs means Tampa can’t overtake, and the Leafs will hold second place. Regulation Wins is the first tie-breaker, so all the Leafs need is one. Anything less than two points in any Tampa game in the final three and the Leafs immediately clinch second place.

Boston can’t overtake the Leafs. The best they can do is come third and play the Leafs in the first round, and they need Tampa’s help to do that. They will maintain the first tie-breaker over Tampa in this scenario, so all they need to do is tie the Lightning to move ahead of them. But they’d still just be in third place. Their best case scenario — win three games — puts them at 109 points behind the Leafs.

Tampa would actually drop to a wild card spot in the scenario where the Bruins overtake them. It could even be the second wild card, setting them up to play Florida in the first round. This scenario isn’t all that likely, but it is possible.

The most probable outcome is absolute status quo in the Atlantic with the bottom of the Metro too close to call. As uninspiring as a late April game against Detroit is, the Leafs can seal their own fate by just winning it, securing home-ice advantage in the first round, and leaving Boston and Tampa to sort themselves out.

Make it so, Leafs.