Tuesday FTB: Playoffs and Layoffs

Good morning Toronto Maple Leafs fans!

Today the Maple Leafs begin their best of three series against the Tampa Bay Lightning tonight at Scotiabank Arena. The way the last four games have gone we should expect a Leafs victory, but we'll save some of that talk for the preview.

Elsewhere in the playoffs we have the scores from last night:

The Florida Panthers tied their series against the Washington Capitals at two each.

The Pittsburgh Penguins blew out the New York Rangers 7-2 and now lead 3-1.

The Calgary Flamesn tied their series against the Dallas Stars at two each.

Finally, the Colorado Avalanche became the first team to move on to round two after sweeping the Nashville Predators.

0

While some teams lost, at least the players are still employed. These guys? Not so much.

Pierre McGuire is out as whatever he did with the Ottawa Senators. Now we know that Pierre Dorian didn't want him around and he was just there as a Melnyk hire.

After the Islanders had a terrible season, and were boring as heck to watch, GM Lou Lamorello decided a change was needed and Head Coach Barry Trotz was ket go.

The NHL announced the Norris Trophy finalists for 2022: Roman Josi, Cale Makar, and Victor Hedman.

Finally, the NHL Draft Lottery is tonight at 6:30PM.

The odds are:

Official odds for the 2022 #NHLDraft Lottery, set for Tuesday, May 10 (6:30 p.m. ET on ESPN, ESPN+, Sportsnet, SN NOW and TVA Sports).



Details: https://t.co/XmrLy8TYce pic.twitter.com/hPzUiPzbMX — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) May 1, 2022

Now only the top 11 teams in the odds table are eligible for the first overall pick, as you can only move up 10 spots. Thankfully this means the Winnipeg Jets* can't Draft first overall.

The draft is being held in Montréal this year and the Habs hold the best odds to draft Shane Wright first overall.

So, the best thing we can hope for is the Habs drop to the fourth overall draft pick. Who do you want to see win the lottery?

Poll Who do you want to get the first overall pick? Montréal Canadiens

Arizona Coyotes

Seattle Kraken

Philadelphia Flyers

New Jersey Devils

Chicago Blackhawks

Ottawa Senators

Detroit Red Wings

Buffalo Sabres

Anaheim Ducks

San Jose Sharks vote view results 9% Montréal Canadiens (40 votes)

12% Arizona Coyotes (51 votes)

50% Seattle Kraken (209 votes)

4% Philadelphia Flyers (20 votes)

1% New Jersey Devils (5 votes)

0% Chicago Blackhawks (4 votes)

7% Ottawa Senators (29 votes)

3% Detroit Red Wings (13 votes)

2% Buffalo Sabres (11 votes)

2% Anaheim Ducks (11 votes)

4% San Jose Sharks (17 votes) 410 votes total Vote Now

My preferred top 4 would be:

1. Seattle Kraken

2. San Jose Sharks

3. Anaheim Ducks

4. Montréal Canadiens

On that bright note, have a great day!