Wednesday FTB: Going the Distance

Good morning Toronto Maple Leafs fans!

A reverse Rollercoaster of a game last night, we went down right away the ended going up. Okay that was forced but the important thing is the Leafs won!

William Nylander taking questions in what appears to be a velvet suit with a Pellegrino in his hand pic.twitter.com/GnXDVafJDk — Mike Stephens (@mikeystephens81) May 11, 2022

It was a nailbiter of a game but the Leafs once again have the series lead (3-2) heading back to Tampa.

In the ene, a win is a win is a win and the Leafs won.

You know who didn't win?

The Edmonton Oilers.

Yes, the Oilers once again failed to beat the lowly Los Angeles Kings, losing 5-4 and now the Kings lead the series 3-2.

People are taking it well.

Daryl Katz should be ashamed of himself. He should cry himself to sleep every night. — Copper & Blue (@CopperandBlue) May 11, 2022

Elsewhere in the playoffs, the Caroline Hurricanes beat down the Boston Bruins 5-1 and have the series lead there 3-2.

The final game between two completey forgettable franchises, the St. Louis Blues lead the Minnesota Wild 3-2 after last night's win.

The biggest loss of the night came before any games played, when the Montréal Canadiens won the 2022 NHL Draft Lottery.

So gross. And the Canadiens fans are being completely sane.

The Hand of #GuyGuyGuy at work?

On the 10th of the month the #Habs earn the right to pick first, only the 2nd time they’ve done so since they chose Lafleur 1st in 1971. It’s also the anniversary of one of Lafleur’s most famous goals — the GTG in Game 7 of the 1979 SCSF vs BOS. — John Lu (@JohnLuTSNMtl) May 10, 2022

I hope they screw this up like they did first time they picked first overall.

Ending on a sour note? Let's not. Here's the schedule for tonight:

Three game 5's on tap. Colorado swept the Preds, so they're resting their wounds.

Pittsburgh Penguins will be in New York to play the Rangers at 7:00. They lead that series 3-1.

The Washington Capitals go south to try and break the 2-2 series tie against the Florida Panthers at 7:30.

And the only late game is at 9:30 when the Dallas Stars go the Calgary and try to upset the Flames again and take a 3-2 series lead.

Okay. That's better.

It's an off night but we need to stay in game readiness.

Repeat after me:

Go Leafs Go!