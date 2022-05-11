 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Wednesday FTB: Going the Distance

Back to Tampa, then back to Toronto.

By elseldo
Tampa Bay Lightning v Toronto Maple Leafs - Game Five Photo by Mark Blinch/NHLI via Getty Images

Good morning Toronto Maple Leafs fans!

A reverse Rollercoaster of a game last night, we went down right away the ended going up. Okay that was forced but the important thing is the Leafs won!

It was a nailbiter of a game but the Leafs once again have the series lead (3-2) heading back to Tampa.

In the ene, a win is a win is a win and the Leafs won.

You know who didn't win?

The Edmonton Oilers.

Yes, the Oilers once again failed to beat the lowly Los Angeles Kings, losing 5-4 and now the Kings lead the series 3-2.

People are taking it well.

Elsewhere in the playoffs, the Caroline Hurricanes beat down the Boston Bruins 5-1 and have the series lead there 3-2.

The final game between two completey forgettable franchises, the St. Louis Blues lead the Minnesota Wild 3-2 after last night's win.

The biggest loss of the night came before any games played, when the Montréal Canadiens won the 2022 NHL Draft Lottery.

So gross. And the Canadiens fans are being completely sane.

I hope they screw this up like they did first time they picked first overall.

Ending on a sour note? Let's not. Here's the schedule for tonight:

Three game 5's on tap. Colorado swept the Preds, so they're resting their wounds.

Pittsburgh Penguins will be in New York to play the Rangers at 7:00. They lead that series 3-1.

The Washington Capitals go south to try and break the 2-2 series tie against the Florida Panthers at 7:30.

And the only late game is at 9:30 when the Dallas Stars go the Calgary and try to upset the Flames again and take a 3-2 series lead.

Okay. That's better.

It's an off night but we need to stay in game readiness.

Repeat after me:

Go Leafs Go!

